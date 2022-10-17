Bets for Monday’s Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians-Yankees American League Division Series wraps up Monday in the Bronx after the Yankees forced Game 5 behind a strong start from Gerrit Cole in a 4-2 win in Game 4 last night in Cleveland.

This series, like the postseason in general, has been full of surprises. Either team could win this game The Guardians have proven to be pesky, while the Yankees’ bats have been sluggish and their beat-up bullpen has been unreliable.

All of that being said, it’s time to put our money behind the Yankees. Not only is this team better on paper, they’ve been better all season and have offensive advantages in all categories. This Yankees scored 4.98 runs per game this year, second only to the Dodgers, and they lead the league in home runs.

Moneyline: CLE (+125) | NYY (-150)

CLE (+125) | NYY (-150) Run line : CLE +1.5 (-167) | NYY -1.5 (+140)

: CLE +1.5 (-167) | NYY -1.5 (+140) Total : 7 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

: 7 – Over (-118) | Under (+100) Game Info: Oct. 17, 2022 | 7:07 p.m. ET | TBS

Aaron Civale starts for the Guardians. He is in the bottom 28% of the league in hard hits allowed, and that’s what the Yankees should be capitalize on. Civale wasn’t able to last past the fourth inning in either regular season start versus the Yankees this year, and he hasn’t pitched since the last day of the regular season.

The Yankees are starting Jameson Taillon but it could be bullpen game. Yes, their bullpen is taxed, but the Yankees have dominated at home this season with a 57-24 record. Look for the energy of the Bronx to lift the Yankees to victory.

The Astros and the Yankees have been on a collision course for the ALCS all season, and tonight it becomes official.

BET: Yankees Moneyline (-150)

BET: Over 7 (-118)

