Browns-Ravens Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have not been able to finish games.

After blowing double-digit leads in losses to the Dolphins and Bills earlier in the year, Baltimore lost its third game this season when leading heading into the fourth quarter.in Week 6 in its 24-20 loss to the Giants. Jackson turned the ball over on the final two drives of the game and the Ravens squandered a 20-10 lead.

The Browns joined the Ravens as one of six betting favorites to be upset Sunday when they lost to the Patriots in Foxboro. Cleveland, which has lost three of four games at home, will try to earn its second road (1-1) victory in Week 7.

Jackson is 5-3 as a starter versus the Browns and will try to continue the Ravens’ dominance against Cleveland. The Ravens—with or without Jackson— have four of the last five meetings while posting a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS).

Browns vs. Ravens Odds

Moneyline: Cleveland (+225) | Baltimore (-275)

Spread: CLE +6.5 (-110) | BAL -6.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 2-4

Browns Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 3-3

Ravens Against The Spread Record: 2-3-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Week 7 AFC North battle between the Ravens and Browns features two teams in dire need of a confidence-building victory. Cleveland has lost three straight games both SU and ATS, while Baltimore has lost two of its last three games.

John Harbaugh’s club is 0-2-1 ATS at M&T Bank Stadium this season and will try to earn its first cash against the number versus a foe its has dominated lately.

