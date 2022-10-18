Skip to main content
Bailey Zappe Continues Impressive Run as Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bailey Zappe Continues Impressive Run as Patriots Starting Quarterback

Browns-Ravens Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Ravens are sizable home favorites against the Browns in Week 7.

In this story:

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have not been able to finish games.

After blowing double-digit leads in losses to the Dolphins and Bills earlier in the year, Baltimore lost its third game this season when leading heading into the fourth quarter.in Week 6 in its 24-20 loss to the Giants. Jackson turned the ball over on the final two drives of the game and the Ravens squandered a 20-10 lead.

The Browns joined the Ravens as one of six betting favorites to be upset Sunday when they lost to the Patriots in Foxboro. Cleveland, which has lost three of four games at home, will try to earn its second road (1-1) victory in Week 7.

Jackson is 5-3 as a starter versus the Browns and will try to continue the Ravens’ dominance against Cleveland. The Ravens—with or without Jackson— have four of the last five meetings while posting a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS).

Browns vs. Ravens Odds

Moneyline: Cleveland (+225) | Baltimore (-275)
Spread: CLE +6.5 (-110) | BAL -6.5 (-110)
Total: 46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 2-4
Browns Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Ravens Against The Spread Record: 2-3-1

Bet on Browns-Ravens at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Week 7 AFC North battle between the Ravens and Browns features two teams in dire need of a confidence-building victory. Cleveland has lost three straight games both SU and ATS, while Baltimore has lost two of its last three games. 

John Harbaugh’s club is 0-2-1 ATS at M&T Bank Stadium this season and will try to earn its first cash against the number versus a foe its has dominated lately.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
NBA Championship Odds
Phillies-Padres NLCS Odds
NHL Championship Odds
Week 6 Fantasy Takeaways
NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Latest News

Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Buccaneers-Panthers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Oct 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits an RBI-single in the seventh inn against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 Odds, Lines, Bets

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; /t 17/ hands the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField.

Colts-Titans Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with guard James Harden (1) after a score against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: 76ers-Celtics, Lakers-Warriors

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now