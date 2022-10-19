Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Week 7 Perfect 10 Contest Best Bets
SI Sportsbook's Week 7 Perfect 10 Contest Best Bets

Chiefs-49ers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chiefs are road favorites against the 49ers in Week 7’s marquee matchup.

In this story:

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 7, the Chiefs and 49ers will look to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Patrick Mahomes, who lost 24-20 to the Bills last week, came up short in his first time being installed as a home underdog. Kansas City is 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and faces a 49ers squad that is 6-0 ATS over its last six games at Levi’s Stadium.

After posting consecutive wins over the Rams and Panthers, the 49ers were upset, 28-14, by the Falcons in Week 6 despite being four-point road favorites.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Odds

Moneyline: Kansas City (-154) | San Francisco (+130)
Spread: KC -2.5 (-125) | SF +2.5 (+105)
Point Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 4-2
Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 2-4

49ers Straight-Up Record: 3-3
49ers Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Bet on Chiefs-49ers at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Since their convincing 44-21 win over the Cardinals back in Week 1, the Chiefs have only covered the spread once over the last five games despite winning three of those games. Kansas City possesses the NFL’s top scoring offense (29.8 points per game) and faces the second-best scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).

Bettors need to monitor the injury status of two star San Francisco linemen on each side of the ball. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) could return for the pivotal showdown. Both players will be needed if the 49ers have any hopes of pulling off the upset.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Chance at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Chance at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Week 7 Perfect 10 Matchups
NBA Championship Odds
Phillies-Padres NLCS Odds
Yankees-Astros ALCS Odds
Week 7 Waiver Wire
NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Latest News

Oct 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the second half at the AT&T Center.

NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Pelicans-Nets, Knicks-Grizzlies, Mavericks-Suns

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez

Yankees-Astros ALCS Odds and Betting Preview

Super 10 Week 6 10.13 Frankie_v1_1

SI Sportsbook's Week 7 Perfect 10 Contest Best Bets

Oct 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after pitching against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park.

Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 1 Odds, Lines and Bet

Chip Kelly and UCLA football players on the sideline.

Week 8 College Football Best Bets

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now