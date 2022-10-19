If the Cowboys get their starter back this week, a matchup against Detroit is very nice.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson vs. Browns

2. Patrick Mahomes at 49ers`

3. Joe Burrow vs. Falcons

4. Justin Herbert vs. Seahawks

5. Kyler Murray vs. Saints (TNF)

6. Tom Brady at Panthers

7. Dak Prescott vs. Lions

8. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Steelers

9. Geno Smith at Chargers

10. Aaron Rodgers at Commanders

Byes: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Dak Prescott vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prescott could be back from an injured thumb this week, so keep tabs on his status. If he’s available, I’d get him back into starting fantasy lineups in what is a plus matchup against the Lions. The Detroit defense has been crushed by quarterbacks, as four have scored at least 18.3 fantasy points, including three who have gone over 24 points. If Prescott is active, he’s a start ‘em.

If Tua Tagovailoa returns to action Sunday night against the Steelers, he should post some good numbers. Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Tagovailoa (concussion) has a chance to be back under center for the Dolphins this week, so be sure to monitor the injury report. If he’s back in action, he’ll be a nice option against the Steelers. While their defense did hold Tom Brady to just 13.7 points last week, Pittsburgh has also surrendered 17.9 or more fantasy points to four different quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers has been tough to trust this season, but with four teams on a bye and quarterback being as thin as it is, he’s still a QB1 this week. That’s due in large part to a matchup in Washington against a Commanders defense that’s allowed 17-plus fantasy points to four quarterbacks in their first six games. I know he’s a risk, but I’d start Rodgers.

Matt Ryan at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ryan isn’t the most consistent quarterback in fantasy football, but he can be a viable bye-week replacement. He proved that a week ago, scoring a season-high 27.2 fantasy points against the Jaguars. Next up is a matchup against the Titans, who have surrendered 12 touchdown passes and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in their first five contests.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Garoppolo was listed as a start ‘em last week, and he produced a top-12 stat line among quarterbacks. He’ll be a streamer again this week, too, as the Niners host a Chiefs defense that’s been bad against enemy signal-callers. In fact, it’s allowed a league-high 15 touchdown passes and the third-most fantasy points to the position after the first six weeks.

More Starts

• Kyler Murray vs. Saints (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Joe Burrow vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Derek Carr vs. Texans ($5,900)

• Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Chiefs ($5,500)

• Matt Ryan at Titans ($5,400)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Russell Wilson vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson has been one of the most unreliable quarterbacks in fantasy football, scoring fewer than 14 points four times in six games. He will be tough to sit with four teams on a bye, but I would temper expectations against an underrated Jets defense. The Jets have held every quarterback not named Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow to under 16 fantasy points.

Sit ‘Em

Jared Goff at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goff has quietly been productive for fantasy managers, averaging nearly 19 fantasy points per game. Still, a matchup in Dallas makes him tough to trust this week. The Cowboys defense has been tough on quarterbacks, holding fantasy superstars like Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow to under 17 points. I’d fade Goff in traditional, one-quarterback formats.

Marcus Mariota at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mariota is coming off a huge game against the 49ers, scoring a season-high 24.2 fantasy points. I wouldn’t chase the points, though, as the Bengals have been tough on quarterbacks. In fact, this unit has given up just five touchdown passes and the fifth-fewest points to the position.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence had a huge game last week, scoring 24.9 points in a loss to the Colts. Most of his points came as a rusher, though, as he scored two touchdowns on the ground. I’d be wary of a matchup against the Giants, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 16.9 points against them this season. That list includes Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill has been tough to trust in fantasy leagues, as he’s failed to score more than 14.4 points in all but two games. I’d fade him in traditional leagues this week, as he’ll face a Colts defense that held him under 15 fantasy points in Week 4. Indianapolis has also surrendered fewer than 16 fantasy points to three quarterbacks over their first six contests.

More Sits

• Justin Fields at Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Taylor Heinicke vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Russell Wilson vs. Jets ($6,200)

• Jared Goff at Cowboys ($5,800)

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Giants ($5,700)

