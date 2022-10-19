Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping the Week 7 Thursday night tilt between the Saints and Cardinals can end the trend of low-scoring prime-time games.

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Alvin Kamara, Eno Benjamin, Chris Olave and Taysom Hill will be starting in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers have to deal with four teams (Bills, Vikings, Rams, Eagles) on bye.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return on investment. Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted several skill position players from both teams Thursday.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Week 7 Thursday Night Football Player Prop Info

Alvin Kamara Over 98.5 Receiving Plus Rushing Yards (-120)

Kamara has received 15-plus carries in three consecutive games and the veteran running back should see plenty of work in Week 7. Kamara has averaged 87.6 rushing yards per game over his last three games and now faces an Arizona defense that surrendered 97 rushing yards to Kenneth Walker in Week 6.

With the Saints missing weapons in the passing game, bettors should expect Kamara to continue to dominate the snap counts in the team’s backfield. The sixth-year back has 71% of the offensive snaps over the last three weeks, resulting in back-to-back weeks of six receptions and an average of 58 receiving yards.

Despite a slow start and nagging injuries, Kamara is averaging 109.3 total yards per game. Oddsmakers have his total yards market for Thursday set at 98.5.

Wil Lutz Over 6.5 Kicking Points (-133)

As we highlighted in our game betting preview, respected money in Vegas is backing another low-scoring prime-time affair. Armed with that knowledge, it makes total sense to target one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Wil Lutz, who has 21 kicking points over his last two games, has converted on three of four attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Weather will not be an issue kicking inside at State Farm Stadium, enhancing the club’s decision to attempt from long range as opposed to punting.

In his six-year career, Lutz has hit on 85.3% of his field goal attempts and respected money in Vegas is investing Thursday that he will surpass a projection of 6.5 points that he has exceeded in consecutive games and three of six overall.

DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown (+150)

The biggest storyline heading into Thursday night is Hopkins’s return from his six-game suspension.

The veteran wideout scored eight touchdowns in 10 games last season and with Marquise Brown (ankle) out indefinitely, you can bet that Murray will target his top target early and often in his 2022 debut.

After surrendering two touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase in Week 6, New Orleans has now surrendered eight touchdowns to wideouts through six games. With Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) likely to miss his second consecutive game, Hopkins should take full advantage on the national stage.

Let’s grab the +150 odds and look to score for the second consecutive week on our anytime touchdown investment!

PROP BETS:

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals: Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Over 98.5 Total Yards (-120)

Wil Lutz, PK, Saints: Over 6.5 kicking points (-133)

***

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 1-4-1 ATS & Props 11-10 +3.05 Units

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Overall: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

