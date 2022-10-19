The struggling Cardinals are slight home favorites in Week 7 when they welcome the Saints.

Two teams in dire need of a win will get Week 7 underway on Thursday Night Football when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals host Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

Murray, who owns a losing record of 24-27-1 as an NFL starter, has struggled this season to take hold of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The dual-threat quarterback, who leads the team in rushing (233) and rushing touchdowns (three), has struggled in the passing game and tossed only six touchdowns in six games.

The former No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft has +4000 odds at SI Sportsbook to win MVP. The fourth-year signal-caller, who has only thrown for 300-plus yards twice over his last 17 games, ranks 19th among quarterbacks in QBR (46.6).

Arizona ranks 22nd in scoring (19.0 points per game), and hopes the return of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) can spark the club. However, his return has lost some of its luster following the news that the team has lost wideout Marquise Brown. Brown leads the club in receptions (43), targets (64), receiving yards (485) and receiving touchdowns (three) and is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

This Thursday night matchup finds two struggling clubs both in the standings, as well as from a betting perspective.

The Cardinals only two wins on the season have come on the road and they have lost eight straight home games while going 1-7 against the spread (ATS). The Saints are a disappointing 1-4 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games.

Bet on Saints-Cardinals at SI Sportsbook

Caean Couto/AP

Saints vs. Cardinals Odds

Spread : New Orleans +2.5 (-110) | Arizona -2.5 (-110)

: New Orleans +2.5 (-110) | Arizona -2.5 (-110) Records : NO (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS) | ARZI (2-4 SU; 3-3 ATS)

: NO (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS) | ARZI (2-4 SU; 3-3 ATS) Moneyline : NO (+110) | ARZ (-133)

: NO (+110) | ARZ (-133) Total : 44.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

: 44.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : NO 39% | ARZ 61%

: NO 39% | ARZ 61% Game Info: Oct. 20, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

The line has fluctuated since the Cardinals opened as 2.5-point home favorites over the Saints at SI Sportsbook but is back at 2.5 points as of early Thursday afternoon. The game total, which opened at 46, has dropped to 44.5.

The Saints have lost four of their last five games and will try to earn their second road win of the season after playing three straight games at Caesars Superdome. Dating back to last season, New Orleans is 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS over its last five road games. The Saints, despite splitting road contests with the Falcons and Panthers, have burned bettors by posting an 0-2 ATS mark in those matchups.

The Cardinals are home favorites for the first time after being listed as underdogs for their losses to the Chiefs, Rams and Eagles. Arizona has been outscored 84-50 at home this season, and aims for its first home win since Oct. 24, 2021.

The club hopes that Hopkins’s return from his six-game suspension will ignite an offense averaging only 16.0 points per game over the last four weeks. The lack of consistent output from Murray has led to a 1-3 SU record, including last week’s disappointing effort against Seattle that failed to produce an offensive touchdown.

Respected money in Vegas is backing the strong under trend (12-6) of low-scoring games in prime-time NFL action.

BET: UNDER 45 (-120)* Buy Hook

Trends:

Arizona is 1-7 ATS over its last eight home games

New Orleans is 1-4 SU over its last five games

The over is 5-2 in the Saints’ last seven games

The under is 5-0 in the Cardinals’ last five games

New Orleans is 5-2 ATS over its last seven meetings against Arizona

***

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 1-4-1 ATS & Props 11-10 +3.05 Units

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Overall: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

