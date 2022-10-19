Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Tyreek Hill vs. Steelers

2. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Falcons

3. CeeDee Lamb vs. Lions

4. Davante Adams vs. Texans

5. Deebo Samuel vs. Chiefs

6. Michael Pittman Jr. at Titans

7. Mike Evans at Panthers

8. Jaylen Waddle vs. Steelers

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Cowboys

10. Tee Higgins vs. Falcons



Byes: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings



Week 7 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Tee Higgins vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Higgins has been dealing with a bum ankle, limiting his production over the last two games. However, he did see 48 snaps and 10 targets last week, so it seems he's at least closer to 100%. Barring any setbacks, I'd start Higgins this week with a plus matchup against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to wide receivers.

Start ‘Em



Chris Godwin at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Godwin has been hot lately, scoring double-digit points in three straight games. I think he'll make it four in a row, as the Buccaneers face a Panthers team that has struggled to stop slot receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. This is a bit of low-hanging fruit, but I like Godwin as a potential top-10 wideout.



Tyler Lockett at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Lockett put up a stink bomb last week, scoring just 3.7 fantasy points against the Cardinals. I'd keep him active this week, though, as the Chargers have struggled against wideouts. In fact, we've seen them surrender 18-plus fantasy points to four different receivers. Furthermore, a combined eight wideouts have scored 11-plus points against them in 2022.

Allen Lazard at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lazard has quietly been solid in the last four weeks, scoring 13-plus points in each game, including two with more than 17 points. He's the lone trusted receiver in the offense for Aaron Rodgers, so Lazard should continue to see targets on a regular basis. I'd start him against the Commanders, who have allowed the third-most points to perimeter receivers.



Brandon Aiyuk vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Aiyuk hasn't been a consistent point producer in fantasy leagues, but he is coming off a huge 28.3-point game in a loss to the Falcons. He's a viable bye-week starter this week, as the Niners host a Chiefs defense that's surrendered seven touchdown catches and the fifth-most points to receivers lined out wide. I'd consider Aiyuk a potential flex starter.

More Starts

• Courtland Sutton vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Amari Cooper at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jakobi Meyers vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)



DFS Bargains

• Allen Lazard at Commanders ($6,100)

• Brandon Aiyuk vs. Chiefs ($6,000)

• Tyler Lockett at Chargers ($5,800)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



JuJu Smith-Schuster at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith-Schuster went off last week, posting 113 yards, a touchdown and 22.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. That performance could put him into the flex conversation in some leagues, but I'd beware of the veteran against San Francisco. Their defense has been tough on wide receivers, allowing two touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points in 2022.

Sit ‘Em



Brandin Cooks at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks has been inconsistent in the shat sheets, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in two of his last three games. While he’s tough to bench in the bye weeks, I wouldn’t expect a huge line against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to perimeter wide receivers, and no player lined out wide has had more than 9.9 points against them.



Drake London at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London had a hot start to his rookie season, but his numbers have declined over the past three weeks (15.2 combined points). He has a tough matchup this week, as the Falcons face a Bengals team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown to a perimeter receiver this season. The position has also averaged the fourth-fewest points against Cincinnati after six weeks.

Terry McLaurin vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin has struggled recently, scoring fewer than nine points in two of his last three games. Next up is a date with the Packers, who have allowed two touchdowns and an average of 18 fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. The Commanders will also have backup Taylor Heinicke under center, so McLaurin is a risky flex option at best.



D.J. Moore vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore's numbers have tumbled this season, as he's failed to score double-digit points in three of six games. Overall, he is averaging a meager 8.4 points a game. Whether it's P.J. Walker or Jacob Eason under center, things don't figure to get better when the Panthers host the Bucs. Their defense has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers.

More Sits

• Chase Claypool vs. Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Robert Woods vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Garrett Wilson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Brandin Cooks at Raiders ($6,000)

• Christian Kirk vs. Giants ($6,000)

• JuJu Smith-Schuster at 49ers ($5,600)

