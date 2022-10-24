Broncos-Jaguars Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa, Jets and Giants Highlight NFL Week 7
The Jaguars are favored over the Broncos for Sunday’s London matchup featuring a pair of 2-5 teams.

The Broncos and Jaguars will both be looking to snap four-game losing streaks when they meet at Wembley Stadium in London in Week 8.

Denver, which has scored just nine points in two of its last three games, will likely be without quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) for the second straight game. Brett Rypien was solid in his second career start in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets, throwing for 225 yards against a tough New York defense. However, he was only able to lead the club to one touchdown in a home defeat.

Jacksonville blew a fourth-quarter lead against the Giants and could find tough sledding in Week 8 against a stingy Broncos defense that owns the league’s third-best scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 points per game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranks eighth in passing yards (1,707) but needs to improve his ability to finish drives. The star signal-caller ha topped 300-yards passing in only one game this season and has thrown one touchdown pass over his last three games.

The Broncos, who are 0-2 in London, will face a Jaguars club that is 4-4 in their history across the pond.

Broncos vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: Denver (+155) | Jacksonville (-188)
Spread: DEN +3.5 (-110) | JAX -3.5 (-110)
Total: 39.5– Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. ET | ESPN+

Broncos Straight-Up Record: 2-5
Broncos Against The Spread Record: 2-5

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 2-5
Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 2-5

Bet on Broncos-Jaguars SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Denver has been a solid team to fade at the betting counters posting a disappointing 2-5 against the spread (ATS) mark on the season.

The Broncos own the NFL’s worst scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and must get their playmakers in the passing game more involved against a Jacksonville defense that has surrendered 23-plus points in three of its last four games.

Jacksonville, which has also lost four straight games both SU and ATS, have been difficult to trust when placed in the role of being favorites. The Jaguars are 0-2 straight-up (SU) and ATS this season when asked to lay points by oddsmakers and 0-6 SU and ATS over their last six games when favored dating back to 2019.

