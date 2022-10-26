Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping for a repeat of last week’s high-scoring affair between Cardinals and Saints (76 points) on Thursday Night Football when the Buccaneers host the Ravens in Week 8.

Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be starting in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers have to deal with the high-powered Chiefs and Chargers being on a bye.

Brady, who is 14-3 on Thursday Night Football, has only thrown multiple touchdowns once in seven games. However, he has favorable matchup against a Ravens defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game (261.3).

On the other sideline, Jackson has struggled with his accuracy and is completing just 56.3% of his passes over the last three games while throwing only two touchdown passes. In Week 8, he faces a Tampa Bay defense that has surrendered multiple touchdown passes in consecutive losses to the Steelers and Panthers.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable ROI. Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted several skill position players from both teams. Let’s take a deeper look at the investments!

Bet on Ravens-Buccaneers Player Props at SI Sportsbook

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Edwards Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Gus Edwards received 16 carries in his 2022 debut last week against the Browns and he should again be featured in the Baltimore backfield in Week 8. After missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, Edwards ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Cleveland. He faces a Tampa Bay defense that just surrendered a combined 181 rushing yards to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard last week.

With the Ravens lacking weapons in the passing game outside of Andrews, bettors should expect Edwards to see even more work as he gets more acclimated to game action. Last week, he was on the field for 36% of the offensive snaps.

Edwards’s rushing yards market is 44.5 yards, a projection he has surpassed in five of his last six games dating back to the 2020 season. Tampa Bay has allowed six running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, 52; Mark Ingram 58; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 92; Isiah Pacheco, 63; Foreman 118; Hubbard, 63) to exceed this projection this season.

Lamar Jackson Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

While Jackson has failed to top 218 passing yards in six of seven games this season, he has once again displayed his strong propensity to produce on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback averages 7.7 yards per rush this season and has been a solid investment to surpass his rushing betting projection.

Since Week 1, when he rushed for a season-low 17 yards against the Jets, Jackson has averaged 82.2 rushing yards over the last six games. This has resulted in a 5-1 mark to the over against his betting projection number offered by oddsmakers.

Jackson has a projection of 61.5 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, a number he has eclipsed in four of seven games this season.

Cade Otton Over 28.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Cade Otton Anytime Touchdown (+290)

With tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and wideout Russell Gage (hamstring) ruled out, that opens up more playing time for rookie tight Cade Otton.

With Brate out against Carolina last week, the fourth-round pick out of Washington was on the field for 81% of the snaps and turned that into five receptions for 64 yards. Otton was also on the field for 91% of the snaps in Week 5 with Brate sidelined, and hauled in six passes for 43 yards on seven targets.

The Ravens allow an average of 44.8 receiving yards to tight ends this season and with Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) potentially sidelined it greatly enhances Otton’s ability to produce down the seam.

Let’s back his over of 28.5 receiving yards, while also grabbing the +290 odds for his ‘Anytime Touchdown’ against a defense that has allowed four tight ends (Tyler Conklin, Mike Gesicki, Hayden Hurst and Daniel Bellinger) to score this season.

PROP BETS:

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens: Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers: Over 28.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers: Anytime Touchdown (+290)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 1-5-1 ATS & Props 13-11 +3.04 Units

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Overall: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads

• Ravens-Buccaneers Odds

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• CMC Trade Affects 49ers’ Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB

• NFL Power Rankings