The Ravens are slight road favorites in Week 8 against the reeling Buccaneers on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

In the first game of the Week 8 slate, bettors and fantasy football managers have a potential matchup of explosive offenses. On Thursday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Tampa Bay has lost four of its last five games and is coming off back-to-back shocking defeats to the Steelers and Panthers, who are each 2-5.

Brady is 14-3 on Thursday Night Football but is on pace for his worst statistical season as a Buccaneer. After tossing 83 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the club, Brady has thrown multiple touchdowns once in seven games in 2022.

The Ravens have won two of their last three games and are tied atop the AFC North with the Bengals. Jackson has struggled after a hot start and has failed to top 218 passing yards in six of seven games this season. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 12 total touchdowns in his first three games but has only accounted for three scores over the Ravens’ last four games.

Jackson still owns the fourth-best MVP odds (+1200) at SI Sportsbook. The fifth-year signal-caller has struggled with accuracy, completing just 61.4% of his passes, but produces on the ground, averaging 72.9 rushing yards per game.

Both of these clubs have not been a solid investment for bettors of late as the Buccaneers are a disappointing 0-5 ATS over their last five games, while the Ravens are 0-3-1 ATS over their last four games.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Spread : Baltimore -1.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay +1.5 (-118)

: Baltimore -1.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay +1.5 (-118) Moneyline : BAL (-118) | TB (+100)

: BAL (-118) | TB (+100) Total : 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

: 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : BAL 66% | TB 34%

: BAL 66% | TB 34% Game Info: Oct. 27, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 4-3

Ravens Against The Spread Record: 2-4-1

Buccaneers Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Buccaneers Against The Spread Record: 2-5

The line has ticked up since opening with Baltimore as a one-point road favorite over the Buccaneers at SI Sportsbook to a line now displaying the Ravens as 1.5-point road favorites. The game total, which opened at 44, has risen to 45.5.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 against the spread (ATS) at Raymond James Stadium this season and face a Ravens squad that is 2-1 straight-up (SU) and ATS on the road this season. Todd Bowles, who is 29-45 as a head coach, has struggled in his first season as Tampa Bay’s coach after serving as its defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay has burned bettors by posting a dismal 0-5 ATS mark over its last five games after jumping out to a 2-0 SU and ATS start to the season following road wins over the Cowboys and Saints.

John Harbaugh’s club will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season after beating the Browns, 23-20, in Week 7. Despite the victory, the Ravens failed to cover the 6.5-point spread and are 1-4-1 ATS over their last six games.

Respected money in Vegas is no longer willing to back Brady and the struggling Buccaneers, opting instead to lay the small moneyline on Jackson and the Ravens.

Trends:

Tampa Bay is 0-5 ATS over its last five games

Baltimore is 1-4-1 ATS over its last six games

The under is 4-0 in the Ravens’ last four games

The under is 6-1 in the Buccaneers’ last seven games

Tampa Bay is 0-4 ATS over its last four home games

