Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Raiders are slight road favorites in Week 9 against a Jaguars team that has lost five straight games.

When the Jaguars welcome the Raiders to town in Week 9, NFL fans and bettors find a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022.

Jacksonville owns a five-game losing streak and faces a Las Vegas club that is winless (0-4) on the road this season.

After trading for Davante Adams, the expectations for the Raiders were at an all-time high in Las Vegas. However, questionable coaching decisions and poor play from veteran Derek Carr has led to a 2-5 start for the Raiders.

Josh McDaniels is 13-22 (.371) in his three seasons as an NFL head coach and is clearly on the hot seat despite being only eight games into his Raiders tenure. The Silver and Black sit in last place in the AFC West and are only a few losses away from turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: Las Vegas (-125) | Jacksonville (+105)

Spread: LVR -1 (-110) | JAX +1 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 2-5

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 2-6

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 2-6

Bet on Raiders-Jaguars at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Something has to give when the Raiders, who are 1-4 ATS (20%) over their last five road contests, take on a Jaguars squad that is a paltry 2-6 ATS (25%) over its last eight home games at TIAA Bank Field.

One of the biggest issues for the Raiders this season is the lack of production from Carr, despite the addition of his collegiate teammate in Adams. The veteran signal-caller has thrown only three touchdown passes over his last four games, while averaging a dismal 192.3 passing yards per game over that stretch.

Things hit rock-bottom for Adams in Week 8 when the star wideout hauled in one of five targets for three yards in the 24-0 blowout loss to the Saints. On Sunday, the Raiders find a favorable matchup to get their aerial game on track against a Jaguars defense that is surrendering the 11th-most passing yards (237.1) per game.

Las Vegas has forced the fewest turnovers (four) in the NF and needs to improve in that area in order to help its struggling offense. Those opportunities could present themselves in Week 9 against a Jaguars club that has turned the ball over the sixth-most times (12) this season.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Phillies-Astros MVP Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Bold Fantasy Predictions for Second Half

• Week 8 NFL Takeaways

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.