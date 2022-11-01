Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8.

New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces a Colts club it has beaten in eight of the last nine meetings. However, that lone win dating back to 2010 came last year in Week 15 when the Colts triumphed, 27-17.

The Colts have handed starting duties to rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season and aim to snap a two-game straight-up (SU) and ATS losing skid Sunday.

Colts vs. Patriots Odds

Moneyline: Indianapolis (+205) | New England (-250)

Spread: IND +5.5 (-110) | NE -5.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Colts Straight-Up Record: 3-4-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 3-5

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 4-4

Patriots Against The Spread Record: 4-3-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Mac Jones owns a disappointing 3:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season and looks to lead the Patriots to back-to-back wins. However, Jones could struggle in this matchup as over the last five games the Colts have only surrendered a total of two passing touchdowns to quarterbacks. On the season, Indianapolis has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards (199.8) per game.

The key matchup here is easily New England’s defense against Ehlinger. Last week, the Patriots’ defense sacked Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson twice while forcing three interceptions. On Sunday, the Patriots will encounter a Colts club that has turned the ball the most (16) times of any team this season. If Indianapolis doesn’t take better care of the ball, this could be an easy win and cover for New England.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.