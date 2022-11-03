Rams-Buccaneers Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

Four of the Rams' last five games have stayed under the point total.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Rams to Raymond James Stadium in Week 9.

Tampa Bay, which is 1-5 SU over their last six games, has burned bettors around the country, failing to cover against the spread (0-6 ATS) in all six of those contests.

The Buccaneers, who are 2-7 ATS over their last nine games when listed as favorites by oddsmakers, have been a financial disaster for bettors to back at home, posting a 0-4 ATS mark (Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs and Packers) on the year.

On the flip side, things have not been much better for the Rams, who won just once in October, both straight-up (1-3 SU) and against the spread (1-3 ATS).

Rams vs. Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline: LA Rams (+125) | Tampa Bay (-150)

Spread: LAR +2.5 (-110) | TB -2.5 (-118)

Total: 42.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX



Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Rams Against The Spread Record: 2-5



Buccaneers Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Buccaneers Against The Spread Record: 2-6



Odds and Betting Insights

Not many around the NFL envisioned that Tampa Bay would have just three wins heading into Week 9 after starting the season with consecutive road wins over Dallas and New Orleans. However, injuries on both sides of the ball have led to Tampa Bay winning just one of their last six games.



The Buccaneers own the league's worst rushing attack averaging only 61.9 rushing yards per game, despite possessing the talented Leonard Fournette in the backfield. The lack of consistent production on the ground has led to Tom Brady throwing one or fewer touchdowns in seven of eight games this season.



Despite possessing arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles ranks only 28th in scoring, averaging a disappointing 16.9 points per game. Things could get worse for a struggling Rams offense, as Kupp's status is in doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the final minute of the loss to San Francisco last week. All bettors need to monitor his availability ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

