Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 9 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 9 Breakdown

Seahawks-Cardinals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cardinals have lost four of their five as home favorites.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

The red-hot Seahawks will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they head to Arizona to face off with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 9.

Seattle, who beat the Cardinals 19-9 as 2.5-point home underdogs back in Week 6, have won three of the last four meetings with the Red ‘Birds both straight-up (3-1 SU) and against the spread (3-1 ATS).

Seattle is averaging the fourth most points per game (26.3) behind the play of quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller, who is just 15-24 (.385) as a starter in the NFL, leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.7%). His career-best output has led to Seattle sitting atop the NFC West with a 5-3 record.

Arizona, who is 1-3 SU over their last four games, will head home looking to get back on track playing in front of the Red Sea faithful. However, the Cardinals have burned bettors when playing at State Farm Stadium posting a disappointing 2-7 ATS (22.2%) record over their last nine home games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds

Moneyline: Seattle (+110) | Arizona (-133)
Spread: SEA +1.5 (-110) | ARZ -1.5 (-118)
Total: 49.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 49.5 (-110)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 5-3
Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 5-3

Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 3-5
Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Bet on Seahawks-Cardinals at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Seattle, who is 4-1 SU and ATS over their last five games, own a powerful running attack thanks to the production of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for 461 yards and five touchdowns over his last four games. On Sunday, the former Michigan State standout is poised for more solid production against an Arizona defense that has surrendered eight rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season.

Since his return from suspension, Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 22 of 27 targets for 262 yards and a touchdown. The club will need that production to continue as quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled to try to do too much this season.

The fourth-year signal-caller, who has thrown five interceptions over his last five games, will likely attempt to rely on his rushing ability. In the first matchup in Week 6, Murray gained a season-high 100 rushing yards against a Seattle rush defense, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (140.8).

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Week 9 Perfect 10 Spreads
Phillies-Astros World Series Odds
Phillies-Astros MVP Odds
Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team
Bold Fantasy Predictions for Second Half
Week 9 Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Latest News

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina-Virginia Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker throws a pass.

Week 10 College Football Betting Preview

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Player Props to Target

TNF_WK_08_Thumb

Thursday Night Football: Eagles at Texans

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20.

National Championship Odds for College Football Playoff Contenders

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now