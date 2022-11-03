Seahawks-Cardinals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cardinals have lost four of their five as home favorites.

The red-hot Seahawks will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they head to Arizona to face off with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 9.

Seattle, who beat the Cardinals 19-9 as 2.5-point home underdogs back in Week 6, have won three of the last four meetings with the Red ‘Birds both straight-up (3-1 SU) and against the spread (3-1 ATS).

Seattle is averaging the fourth most points per game (26.3) behind the play of quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller, who is just 15-24 (.385) as a starter in the NFL, leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.7%). His career-best output has led to Seattle sitting atop the NFC West with a 5-3 record.

Arizona, who is 1-3 SU over their last four games, will head home looking to get back on track playing in front of the Red Sea faithful. However, the Cardinals have burned bettors when playing at State Farm Stadium posting a disappointing 2-7 ATS (22.2%) record over their last nine home games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds

Moneyline: Seattle (+110) | Arizona (-133)

Spread: SEA +1.5 (-110) | ARZ -1.5 (-118)

Total: 49.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 49.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX



Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 5-3

Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 5-3



Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 4-4



Bet on Seahawks-Cardinals at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Seattle, who is 4-1 SU and ATS over their last five games, own a powerful running attack thanks to the production of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for 461 yards and five touchdowns over his last four games. On Sunday, the former Michigan State standout is poised for more solid production against an Arizona defense that has surrendered eight rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season.

Since his return from suspension, Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 22 of 27 targets for 262 yards and a touchdown. The club will need that production to continue as quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled to try to do too much this season.

The fourth-year signal-caller, who has thrown five interceptions over his last five games, will likely attempt to rely on his rushing ability. In the first matchup in Week 6, Murray gained a season-high 100 rushing yards against a Seattle rush defense, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (140.8).

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.