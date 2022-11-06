The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at the Superdome for Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is coming off a win vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while Andy Dalton and the Saints are looking to keep their win streak going after shutting out Las Vegas, 24-0. Both teams are missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, so keep your eyes on this line. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes. Here is where it currently stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Ravens favored on the road by -2.5 and the game total at 47.5.

• Moneyline: Ravens (-133 | Saints (+110)

• Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110) | Saints +2.5 (+110)

• Total: 47.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Saints have looked frisky with Andy Dalton under center, and despite the fact they have been and will continue to play without Michael Thomas, they have put up no fewer than 25 points in each of their last five contests. Alvin Kamara has re-emerged as the focal point of this offense, and rookie Chris Olave is on track to be the offensive rookie of the year with 547 yards and 63 targets through seven games played this year. The Baltimore secondary has been generous -- to put it kindly -- and Olave and Kamara should both be in for a big night on Monday. The Ravens are allowing 22.9 points per game to opposing teams this year, with 268 passing yards per game. That’s the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league.

Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have also looked good this year, averaging 26 points per game. Lamar Jackson is always a threat on the ground. As a passer, however, he is definitely without Rashod Bateman this week and almost certainly without RB Gus Edwards and TE Mark Andrews – his number one pass-catcher. That means Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, Isaiah Likely and Devin Duvernay are left to pick up the slack. Even the recently signed veteran DeSean Jackson could get in on the action. ​​The Saints have allowed 208 passing yards per game this year. They will still be without Marshon Lattimore, which should be good for the Ravens’ pass catchers. The Saints are allowing 25 points per game this year even after last week’s shutout.

This sets up to be a close one.

The Ravens are 4-4 against the spread (50%). The Saints are 3-5 (37.5%).

The over has hit in 37.5% of Ravens games, while the over has hit in 62.5% of Saints games.

The Superdome should be rocking on Monday, so I’ll take the points and bet on the home dogs in a game that’s closely matched.

The Pick:

Saints +2.5

Over 47.5

More betting & NFL coverage: