Texans-Giants Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The surprising Giants are sizable home favorites against the reeling Texans in Week 10.

Daniel Jones and the surprising Giants welcome the last-place Texans to MetLife Stadium in Week 10.

New York is 6-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) this year and aims to notch its third straight home win. Brian Daboll’s club has consistently been incorrectly ranked by oddsmakers all season. The Giants have been underdogs in six games and rewarding bettors with a lucrative 5-1 ATS record in that role.

Houston has lost six of its last seven games (1-6 SU) and has been difficult for bettors to either back or fade by posting a 3-3-1 ATS mark over that span.

The Texans have faced the Giants four times since joining the NFL in 2002. The Giants have won all four meetings, with the last win coming in 2018, while posting a corresponding 3-1 ATS mark.

Texans vs. Giants Odds

Moneyline: HOUSTON (+225) | NY GIANTS (-275)

Spread: HOU +6.5 (-110) | NYG -6.5 (-118)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Texans Straight-Up Record: 1-6-1

Texans Against The Spread Record: 4-3-1

Giants Straight-Up Record: 6-2

Giants Against The Spread Record: 6-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Saquon Barkley, who anchors the NFL’s fifth-best ground game averaging 161.5 yards per game, should feast against the league’s worst rushing defense that is surrendering 180.6 yards per game. The powerful back has five touchdowns and is a solid investment to add to that total against a Houston defense that has surrendered 13 total touchdowns to running backs.

Houston owns the league’s fifth-worst scoring offense (16.6 points per game) but has an absolute star in its backfield in rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The 2022 fourth-round pick, who rushed for a career-high 139 yards in Week 8 against the Eagles, ranks sixth among all running backs in rushing yards (678).

Pierce finds a favorable matchup against a Giants defense allowing a whopping 5.41 yards per rush this season and should top 80 yards rushing for the sixth time.

Davis Mills ranks 30th among all signal-callers in QBR (32.8) and could struggle to find success through the air in Week 10 against a Giants’ defense that has only surrendered nine passing touchdowns in eight games to quarterbacks.

