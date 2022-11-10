Skip to main content
NBA Rookie of the Year Futures
NBA Rookie of the Year Futures

Trail Blazers-Pelicans NBA Odds, Spreads, Lines and Bets

Bets and odds for Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Pelicans welcoming the Trail Blazers.

In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

The nightly NBA schedule calms down a bit Thursday with just four games.

After 13 games took place Wednesday and all 30 teams played Monday night, this slate seems slow in comparison. But there’s still games that stand out. Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards host his former team, the Mavericks, and then there’s 76ers-Hawks, two teams with a bit of postseason history, if you recall.

The game I’m focusing on in this preview, though, is Trail Blazers-Pelicans. It’s the first meeting of the season between these Western Conference foes and it should be a good one considering how they’ve both played up to this point.

Find the Portland-New Orleans betting breakdown below, as well as the odds and lines for the other three games on the docket.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-110) | Pelicans -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+205) | Pelicans (-250)
Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Trail Blazers Straight-Up Record: 8-3
Trail Blazers Against The Spread Record: 9-2

Pelicans Straight-Up Record: 6-5
Pelicans Against The Spread Record: 5-6

No team has been more successful on the road so far than the Trail Blazers. They are 5-1 away from the Moda Center and are 3-1 on their current road trip, having downed the Hornets, 105-95, Wednesday. Guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons returned to the team earlier this week, though Portland is dealing with injuries in the frontcourt to Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Blazers will need their bigs to bang down low with the Pelicans, who rank top-five in rebounding. Thursday’s game begins a six-game homestand for New Orleans, which has played much of the early part of its schedule on the road. Its star trio of Zion WilliamsonBrandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum will be healthy and available against Portland, though it was Jonas Valanciunas who led the team to victory Wednesday in Chicago with yet another double-double.

Teams have not been able to put away Portland, which is tied for the best record against the spread in the league. This spread is wide enough that I feel comfortable going with the Blazers on the road, where they’ve performed well already, especially with both teams on the second night of a back-to-back.

On short rest and considering the way the Trail Blazers’ defense has stepped up this season, I like them getting the points in a low-scoring contest.

BETS: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-110); Under 225.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET
Spread: Mavericks -3.5 (-110) | Wizards +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Mavericks (-163) | Wizards (+138)
Total: 208.5 — Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
Spread: 76ers +1.5 (-110) | Hawks -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 76ers (+100) | Hawks (-118)
Total: 221.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Hornets +10.5 (-110) | Heat -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Hornets (+410) | Heat (-549)
Total: 214 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Week 10 Perfect 10 Matchups, Spreads
NFL Super Bowl Futures
College Football National Championship Odds
2022-23 College Basketball Odds
Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR
Analyzing the Nets’ Coaching Hire

Latest News

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU-Texas Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Alabama-Ole Miss Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Oct 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Florida State-Syracuse Week 11 Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in over time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

2023 NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of Season

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons-Panthers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 Player Props to Target

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now