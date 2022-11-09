Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Cooper Kupp vs. Cardinals

2. Tyreek Hill vs. Browns

3. Stefon Diggs vs. Vikings

4. Justin Jefferson at Bills

5. Davante Adams vs. Colts

6. DeAndre Hopkins at Rams

7. A.J. Brown vs. Commanders (MNF)

8. Jaylen Waddle vs. Browns

9. CeeDee Lamb at Packers

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Bears



Byes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens



Week 10 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Chris Olave at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave has been one of the top rookies in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a virtual must-start. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to the wide receiver position, and perimeter receivers have been especially productive against them. Look for the Saints to attack this defense with Olave as the main threat.



Start ‘Em



D.J. Moore vs. Falcons (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Moore is coming off a 4.4 stinker in a blowout loss to the Bengals, but I’m keeping the veteran active in a plus matchup against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, and Moore beat them for 27.5 points just two weeks ago. Look for Moore to rebound in this NFC South battle in Carolina.



Amari Cooper at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooper had a huge stat line (22.1 points) before the bye and has produced 14-plus points in three of his last four contests. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Dolphins, who have given up eight touchdowns and the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Cooper should continue to produce in the stat sheets in this old-school AFC tilt.

Jerry Jeudy at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are both good options for fantasy fans this week, as a positive matchup against the Titans is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed the third-most points to opposing receivers, and slot men have averaged the eighth-most points against them. Even with Russell Wilson's struggles, Jeudy and Sutton remain matchup-based starters.



DeVonta Smith vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Smith has hit a bit of a rut in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 11.5 points in his last two games. I'd stick with him this week, though, as Smith has a positive matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the seventh-most points to perimeter receivers, and Smith beat them for 30.9 points in Week 3.



More Starts

• Christian Kirk at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Darnell Mooney vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Courtland Sutton vs. Titans ($5,600)

• Darnell Mooney vs. Lions ($5,500)

• George Pickens vs. Saints ($5,000)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Brandin Cooks at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks has struggled in the Texans' offense, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in four of his last six games. He was out last week after not being traded at the deadline, but his return doesn't make him a must-start in fantasy leagues. In fact, Cooks is a risk against a Giants pass defense that's allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season.



Sit ‘Em



Drake London at Panthers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video): London went from being an every-week starter in his first three games as a pro to a wide receiver afterthought. He's failed to score more than 7.5 points in his last six games, during which time he averaged five targets and 2.8 catches. That includes a 7.1-stinker in Week 8 against this week's foe, the Panthers. Keep London on the sidelines.



Michael Pittman Jr. at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman is a tough player to sit, so consider this more of a warning. As long as Sam Ehlinger is under center, none of the Colts' offensive skill players can be trusted in fantasy leagues. That was the case last week when Pittman scored just 5.2 points. The Raiders have also given up just one touchdown and the fifth-fewest points to perimeter receivers.

Rondale Moore at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore has been hot lately, scoring 38.3 fantasy points in his last two games. So, while that makes him tough to sit as a potential flex option, I'd still beware of a matchup in Los Angeles. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to enemy wideouts in the last four weeks, and slot receivers have put up an average of just 8.9 points per game against them.



Curtis Samuel at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Samuel is coming off a nice stat line, scoring 17.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. And while he’s given managers a decent floor in most weeks, Samuel is a risk this week against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to road receivers, so Samuel could struggle in this NFC East tilt.



More Sits

• Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Hunter Renfrow vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Robert Woods vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Michael Pittman Jr. at Raiders ($6,200)

• Adam Thielen at Bills ($5,400)

• Brandin Cooks at Giants ($5,300)

