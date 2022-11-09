Georgia is now the heavy favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the national title following an upset-heavy weekend.

The Georgia Bulldogs are now far and away the top dog in the college football national championship futures market.

After the defending national champions downed top-ranked Tennessee, 27-13, on Saturday at home, they took over the No. 1 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening.

Georgia’s national title odds shortened accordingly from +200—previously tied with Ohio State for the best odds—to prohibitive -120 odds.

The Buckeyes’ odds lengthened marginally to +225 after they struggled in a 21-7 win against Northwestern as massive favorites. They still retain the No. 2 ranking, though; it’s Georgia, then Ohio State and then everyone else after Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama each lost last weekend.

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Volunteers’ odds dropped from +750 (fourth-best) to +900 (still fourth-best) and they are now likely to miss the SEC championship game. An 11-1 SEC team that misses the conference championship with a quality loss could still get a spot in the playoff—it’s worked for Alabama before, anyway.

Michigan’s odds went from +950 (tied for fifth-best) to +650 (third) following its 52-17 win against Rutgers. The outcome of the Big Ten (and which team it sends to the championship game and playoff) hinges almost entirely on the regular-season finale in Columbus, Ohio, between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

The two teams that hurt their playoff chances the most are two of its usual competitors. Alabama lost to LSU, 32-31, and will now need to win out and get some help from the Tigers just to sneak back to the SEC title game against Georgia. That’s a big ask, and the Tide still have a road game this weekend at No. 11 Ole Miss and the Iron Bowl on their schedule. Alabama fell three spots in the CFP rankings to No. 9 and its odds dipped from +275 all the way to +8000.

Clemson fell even further than the Tide did after a 35-14 loss on the road to Notre Dame. The Tigers had +950 odds (fifth-best) and now can also be found at +8000 after they slid six spots to No. 10.

The other teams of interest are No. 4 TCU, one of the last remaining undefeated teams, No. 7 LSU and three Pac-12 teams: No. 6 Oregon, No. 8 USC and No. 12 UCLA.