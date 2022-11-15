The Jets haven't lost an away game this season but they haven't beaten the Patriots since 2015.

Will the Jets ever find a way to beat New England?

That is the question facing sports bettors when New York heads to Foxboro for an AFC East showdown against a Patriots club that has not lost to Gang Green since 2015.

After beating the Jets back in Week 8, New England extended their winning streak to 13 games over New York. Over that span, the Patriots have posted an extremely lucrative 10-3 against the spread mark.

Robert Saleh’s squad, who are 6-3 straight up and ATS, head into the contest with extreme confidence after upsetting the Bills as 11-point home underdogs in Week 9. New York has become ‘road warriors’ in 2022, posting a perfect 4-0 SU and ATS mark away from MetLife Stadium.

New England has been one of the best teams to back at the betting window of late, posting an impressive 5-1 ATS (83.3%) mark over their last six games.

Jets vs. Patriots Odds

Moneyline: Jets (+145) | Patriots (-175)

Spread: NYJ +3.5 (-118) | NE -3.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 38.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jets Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Jets Against The Spread Record: 6-3

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 5-4

Patriots Against The Spread Record: 5-3-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Jets, who have been underdogs in every game this season, are once again getting points from oddsmakers for the tenth consecutive game.

Zach Wilson, who is 9-4 ATS (69.2%) over his last 13 starts, is 0-3 with a dismal 2:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his young career against New England.

New England, who has turned the ball over the fourth-most (17) times of any team this season, flipped that narrative in the first meeting three weeks ago against the Jets by forcing Zach Wilson to throw three interceptions.

The Patriots outgained the Jets 127 to 51 on the ground in the first meeting anchored by Rhamondre Stevenson who ran for a game-high 71 yards. In addition, Stevenson did major damage working out of the backfield hauling in all seven targets for 72 yards. No other running back has posted more than 26 receiving yards against the Jets this season.

Besides Wilson taking better care of the football, the Jets ability to contain the Patriots running back tandem of Stevenson and Damien Harris is where this game will be decided.

