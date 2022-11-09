2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season

It’s time to check in on the futures market at SI Sportsbook for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Though there has been a ton of talent on display from this season’s rookie class, it looks like a pretty clear three-horse race at the midway point of the season. Two running backs are at the top of the list, while a wideout has the third-best odds.

Here is the complete list of odds at SI Sportsbook.

2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Kenneth Walker +138

Dameon Pierce +175

Chris Olave +700

Garrett Wilson +1600

Drake London +2200

George Pickens +2500

Kenny Pickett +3300

Alec Pierce +3300

Romeo Doubs +4000

Jahan Dotson +4000

Tyler Allgeier +4000

Rachaad White +5000

James Cook +5000

Malik Willis +10000

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (+138) is the current favorite at SI Sportsbook. Since taking over the lead role in Week 5 after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury, Walker has excelled and helped propel the Seahawks to a 6-3 record. Seattle leads the NFC West by a two-game margin, and it’s in no small part due to Walker’s success. Walker has served as the true bell-cow, carrying the ball no fewer than 18 times a game since he took over as the starter in Week 6. The Seahawks have one every single game in which Walker drew the start. He has accumulated 570 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce is not far behind Walker at +175 odds. Pierce officially began dominating the Texans’ backfield in Week 2, and since then he has seen no fewer than 14 carries per game. Even while playing for the team with the worst record in the NFL, Pierce has managed to accumulate 678 yards and three touchdowns while often playing in negative game scripts.

Saints receiver Chris Olave comes in next as the first of seven wideouts that have odds at SI Sportsbook. Olave has +700 odds to win OROY, and he’s on pace for 1,200-plus yards, having tallied 72 targets and 618 receiving yards in eight games.

There is some long-shot value for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett at +3300 odds since this award has gone to a quarterback nine times in the last 20 seasons,

Receivers Garrett Wilson (+1600), Drake London (+2200), and George Pickens (+2500) have certainly flashed the talent, but their opportunities are more limited. However, with half a season to go, there is still plenty of time for opportunities to present themselves. If you like the talent, take a flier.

