Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season

Jets cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year entering the second half of the season.

In this story:

New York Jets
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check in on the Defensive Rookie of the Year future odds at SI Sportsbook.

There is still half the season ahead, so there’s plenty of time for things to change. If you’re looking for more value, here is who currently leads the field.

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Ahmad Gardner (+125)
Tariq Woolen (+250)
Aidan Hutchinson (+1000)
Jalen Pitre (+1600)
Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1800)
Roger McCreary (+2000)
George Karlaftis (+2500)
Devin Lloyd (+2500)
Kaiir Elam (+2800)
Travon Walker (+2800)
Jordan Davis (+2800)
Derek Stingley (+5000)
Kyle Hamilton (+5000)
Sam Williams (+5000)
Jermaine Johnson (+5000)
Daxton Hill (+8000)
Trent McDuffie (+8000)
Devonte Wyatt (+10000)
Drake Jackson (+10000)
Arnold Ebiketie (+12500)
Andrew Booth (+15000)
Nakobe Dean (+15000)

Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner (+125) is the favorite and he was my preseason long-shot pick at 8-1 odds. How can you fade a guy named Sauce? Gardner is the top-graded CB (86.1) among those who have played 80% of snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets upset the Bills on Sunday due in no small part to Gardner’s lock-down play. Even Von Miller gave credit where credit was due.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen has the next best odds at +250. Seattle is exceeding expectations on both sides of the ball this year and Woolen is allowing only a 56.7 passer rating through eight games. His four interceptions are tied for second-best in the league and his eight passes defended are tied for sixth.

If you grabbed Woolen before the season, you have a crystal ball I’d like to borrow. Woolen has been phenomenal to start the year.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has +1000 odds after enter the season as the favorite with +450 odd. Hutchinson intercepted an Aaron Rodgers red zone pass Sunday in the Lions’ upset win and has logged 4.5 sacks this season.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Week 10 Perfect 10 Matchups, Spreads
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
NFL Super Bowl Futures
2022-23 College Basketball Odds
2023 World Series Odds
Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR
Week 10 MMQB Power Rankings

Latest News

Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen (94) at State Farm Stadium.

2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) hands the ball off to running back Dameon Pierce (31) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium.

Texans-Giants Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the pocket as Los Angeles Rams defender Aaron Donald (99) chases him at State Farm Stadium.

NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Browns-Dolphins Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jaguars-Chiefs Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now