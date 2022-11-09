2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season

Jets cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year entering the second half of the season.

We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check in on the Defensive Rookie of the Year future odds at SI Sportsbook.

There is still half the season ahead, so there’s plenty of time for things to change. If you’re looking for more value, here is who currently leads the field.

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Ahmad Gardner (+125)

Tariq Woolen (+250)

Aidan Hutchinson (+1000)

Jalen Pitre (+1600)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1800)

Roger McCreary (+2000)

George Karlaftis (+2500)

Devin Lloyd (+2500)

Kaiir Elam (+2800)

Travon Walker (+2800)

Jordan Davis (+2800)

Derek Stingley (+5000)

Kyle Hamilton (+5000)

Sam Williams (+5000)

Jermaine Johnson (+5000)

Daxton Hill (+8000)

Trent McDuffie (+8000)

Devonte Wyatt (+10000)

Drake Jackson (+10000)

Arnold Ebiketie (+12500)

Andrew Booth (+15000)

Nakobe Dean (+15000)

Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner (+125) is the favorite and he was my preseason long-shot pick at 8-1 odds. How can you fade a guy named Sauce? Gardner is the top-graded CB (86.1) among those who have played 80% of snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets upset the Bills on Sunday due in no small part to Gardner’s lock-down play. Even Von Miller gave credit where credit was due.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen has the next best odds at +250. Seattle is exceeding expectations on both sides of the ball this year and Woolen is allowing only a 56.7 passer rating through eight games. His four interceptions are tied for second-best in the league and his eight passes defended are tied for sixth.

If you grabbed Woolen before the season, you have a crystal ball I’d like to borrow. Woolen has been phenomenal to start the year.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has +1000 odds after enter the season as the favorite with +450 odd. Hutchinson intercepted an Aaron Rodgers red zone pass Sunday in the Lions’ upset win and has logged 4.5 sacks this season.

