2023 NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of Season

Patrick Mahomes has passed Josh Allen and is now the SI Sportsbook favorite to win MVP at the midpoint of the NFL season.

We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s time to check in on the MVP futures at SI Sportsbook. Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook.

2023 NFL MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes (+200)

Jalen Hurts (+250)

Josh Allen (+300)

Lamar Jackson (+1100)

Tua Tagavailoa (+1100)

Joe Burrow (+1800)

Justin Herbert (+4000)

Kirk Cousins (+4000)

Dak Prescott (+10000)

Daniel Jones (+10000)

Derek Carr (+10000)

Tom Brady (+10000)

Aaron Rodgers (+15000)

Kyler Murray (+15000)

Matthew Stafford (+15000)

Russell Wilson (+15000)

Trevor Lawrence (+20000)

Justin Fields (+25000)

Mac Jones (+25000)

Zach Wilson (+25000)

Patrick Mahomes (+200) is now the MVP favorite at SI Sportsbook after entering the season with +750 odds. He leads the league in passing touchdowns (21) and passing yards (2,605) and the Chiefs lead the AFC West with a 6-2 record.

This marks the first time that Mahomes has passed preseason favorite Josh Allen (+300), who now also trails Jalen Hurts (+250).

Hurts has led the Eagles to a perfect 8-0 start and they are the NFL’s only undefeated team. Hurts’s six rushing touchdowns are tied with running backs Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs and Joe Mixon and his 107.8 QB rating is second only to 115.9 from Tua Tagovailoa (+1100). Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and tossed 12 touchdowns, and he entered the season with +2500 odds for MVP.

Allen (+300) recently suffered a UCL injury that could hurt his chances, but nevertheless he has started strongly with 19 passing touchdowns (second to Mahomes) and 2,403 passing yards (fourth-most). He’s also rushed for 392 yards and four scores. I will be happy to buy the dip for the quarterback whose team is the Super Bowl favorite at +275 odds. Allen entered the season with +700 odds.

Lamar Jackson (+1100) leads all quarterbacks in rushing with 675 yards. That’s more ground yards than both Dalvin Cook and Mixon. His 16 passing touchdowns are the fourth-most in the league, and he has led his team to a 6-3 start, one game ahead of the reigning AFC champion Bengals in the AFC North.

The biggest fallers at SI Sportsbook include reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers (+15000) who almost certainly cannot pull off a three-peat as the Packers have struggled. Green Bay trails the Vikings by four games in the NFC North and has lost twice as many games as they have won (3-6). Rodgers entered the season with +900 odds.

Tom Brady has also fallen out of favor (+10000) after entering the season with the third-best odds (+800) behind only Allen and Mahomes. Brady’s Buccaneers are tied for first in the NFC South despite a losing record (4-5).

