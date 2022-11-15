Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread, and Over-Under

The Raiders are 4-1 against the over in their last five AFC matchups.

The undefined (3-6) host the undefined (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5.

Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game skid. The Broncos are 2-2 at home, while the visiting Raiders have been 0-5 on the road this year. Both teams have underperformed expectations in what was expected to be a tough division.

Russell Wilson has struggled in his new zip code, and the Broncos have had a bumpy start under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After losing talented running back Javonte Williams in Week 4, it looks like the Broncos will now also be without sophomore WR Jerry Jeudy who was starting to click with Wilson.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Moneyline: Raiders (+125) | Broncos (-150)

Spread: LV +2.5 (+100) | DEN -2.5 (-118)

Total: 41.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

Odds and Betting Insights

The Broncos are 3-6 ATS. They are 1-3 when favored. The Raiders are 3-6 ATS. They have lost both games where they were the underdog.

Broncos games have gone over the total only once this year (11.1%).

Raiders games have gone over the total six times this year (66.7%).

The Broncos' anemic offense is scoring on a league-worst 35% of red zone opportunities and only 14.6 points per game this year, while the defense has been dominant, allowing opponents only 16.6 points per game this year- the best mark in the league.

The Raiders have also struggled under new head coach Josh McDaniels. They will officially be without WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller for this contest, as both have landed on the IR. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have been standouts this year, but somehow it has added up to only two wins.

Las Vegas has more offensive firepower, scoring an average of 22.6 points per game and converting 30.3% of third down (11th) and 58.5% of fourth down opportunities (seventh), but their defense has been leaky, allowing opponents 25.1 points per game—fifth-worst.

