NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Grizzlies-Pelicans

Tuesday is a light day around the league, with 10 teams in action and two games on national TV. The first leg of the TNT doubleheader is a battle between the Grizzlies and Pelicans, two teams led by young stars battling for position in the tight Western Conference.

Elsewhere around the association, there are other entertaining matchups, like the Clippers-Grizzlies game between two teams that have met plenty in the playoffs. Still, the game of the night is between Memphis and New Orleans at Smoothie King Arena. You'll find the betting breakdown of that game below, as well as the odds and lines for the other four matchups.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110) | Pelicans -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+138) | Pelicans (-163)

Total: 228.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)



Grizzlies Straight-Up Record: 9-5

Grizzlies Against The Spread Record: 5-8-1



Pelicans Straight-Up Record: 7-6

Pelicans Against The Spread Record: 6-7

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The status of a few players currently listed as questionable will ultimately decide how this game goes. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is expected to make his season debut against the Pelicans. The Memphis defense desperately needs him back, especially up against the New Orleans frontcourt of Steven Adams and Zion Williamson (ankle, foot), who is also questionable. And when Jackson is expected to return, the Grizzlies lose sharpshooting forward Desmond Bane for 2-3 weeks due to a toe sprain.



Memphis is coming off a road loss to Washington in which the offense managed just 92 points without Bane or Ja Morant in the lineup, while New Orleans, which has defended home court well, just handled Houston easily.

Offensively, these teams grade out similarly, but the Pelicans have the edge on defense. The Grizzlies are one of the better three-point shooting teams in the league (though Bane's absence hurts that status), and few teams defend the arc better than New Orleans. That puts additional pressure on Morant to score and distribute at a high level against Williamson's team.



The two are forever tied after Williamson went first and Morant went second in the 2019 draft—Morant won Rookie of the Year and has had more success in his career to date, but he’s 0-4 head-to-head against Williamson. Without Bane at his side and with Jackson likely still getting his feel back after months off, it seems as likely that the record will stretch to 0-5 and New Orleans piles on the points.



BET: Pelicans -3.5 (-110), Over 228.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Clippers +6.5 (-110) | Mavericks -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers (+225) | Mavericks (-275)

Total: 211.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Knicks +5 (-110) | Jazz -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks (+165) | Jazz (-200)

Total: 231.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (+100) | Trail Blazers -7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Spurs (+275) | Trail Blazers (-350)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Nets +2.5 (-118) | Kings -2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Nets (+105) | Kings (-125)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

