The Duke Blue Devils have covered in four of their last five games.

One of the best early season matchups of the season on the collegiate hardwood involves No. 6 Duke taking on No. 7 Kansas in the 2022 State Farm Champions Classic.

Duke, who is 2-0 SU and ATS thus far playing their first season without Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the sidelines, is the fifth overall betting choice (+1200) to win the national championship in futures' odds at SI Sportsbook.

The defending national champion Jayhawks, who are also off to a quick 2-0 start to the season, have drawn the ire of sports bettors for failing to cover the spread in both contests. Bill Self, the 557-124 (.818) head coach of Kansas, is attempting to win his third national championship with the Jayhawks. Bettors currently find the Big 12 power tied with Duke with odds of +1200 to repeat as champions in futures' odds at SI Sportsbook.

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Spread: No. 7 Duke -1.5 | No. 6 Kansas +1.5

Total: 145– Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Moneyline: Duke -125 | Kansas +100

Game Info: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Records: Duke: 2-0 (SU); 2-0 (ATS) | Kansas: 2-0 (SU); 0-2 (ATS)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has flipped since the opener, displaying No. 6 Kansas (2-0 SU; 0-2 ATS) as 1.5-point favorites over No. 7 Duke (2-0 SU; 2-0 ATS) to the Blue Devils now being displayed with a 1.5-point demand at SI Sportsbook.

Duke has taken care of business thus far, beating Jacksonville, 71-44, as 14.5-point favorites in their opening game. In their second game, the Blue Devils got by South Carolina Upstate, 84-38, as 29.5-point favorites.

Kansas has also gotten off to an unbeaten start to the season beating Omaha 89-64 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites in their opening game. In their second game, the Jayhawks defeated North Dakota State, 82-59, but came up just short of covering the number as 24.5-point favorites.

Kansas and Duke will meet for the first time since 2019. Dating back to 2011, Kansas won three of the last five meetings, straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS).

Scheyer Replacing A Legend

Jon Scheyer has rewarded bettors with two SU and ATS wins to start his career on Tobacco Road. Thus far, his Blue Devils are being led in scoring by freshman forward Mark Mitchell (15.5 ppg). 7' freshman center Kyle Flipowski (12.5 ppg. 11.0 rpg, 1.5 blk) helps to form a solid Duke front line. Junior Jeremy Roach, averaging 13 points, runs the show from the point and distributes six assists per game. The talented guard is shooting a blistering 50.0% from the field. Roach is the clear leader of the club and is averaging a team-high 29 minutes per game.

Rock-Chalk Aiming For Repeat

The 2022 National Champion Jayhawks, who lost their starting backcourt of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, have seen junior big man Jalen Wilson step up immensely. The 6'8" forward is averaging a team-high in scoring (20 ppg) and rebounding (10 rpg) through two games. Freshman Gradey Dick has made major immediate contributions averaging 17.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Final Breakdown and Prediction

Respected money in Vegas are backing a Duke squad that has already lined their pockets with two wins against the spread this season.

BET: Duke ML -125

SI NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BET REVIEW

2022 March Madness: 11-10 ATS

2022 NCAA Conference Tournaments: 7-1 ATS

2021 NCAA Basketball: 27-26 ATS

2020 NCAA Basketball: Our NCAA tournament betting plays yielded major financial success, thanks to Alabama (+220), Illinois (+375) and Georgia Tech (+2500), all delivering conference tournament championship victories in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, respectively, for all members here at SI Betting!

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

More betting coverage: