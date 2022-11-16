Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 Contest Breakdown: Week 11
Chiefs-Chargers Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chiefs are large road favorites in Week 11 against the Chargers. The Chiefs won the first matchup in Week 2.

The Chiefs opened as 6.5-point road favorites versus their AFC West rival Chargers for Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City won the first matchup this season at Arrowhead, 27-24.

The Chiefs currently lead the AFC West by two games and could all but wrap up the division at SOFI stadium on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and crew have remained the top offense in the NFL, despite losing Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chiefs are averaging 30 points per game this season, with Mahomes targeting all of his many weapons which includes newcomer Kadarius Toney, in addition to Travis KelceJuJu Smith-SchusterMarquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman.

Even with Smith-Schuster and Hardman possibly missing this contest due to injuries, Mahomes is expected to get the best of a beat-up Chargers’ defense that has allowed plenty of big plays. The Chargers yield 25.3 points per game, and they are very easy to run on. Expect to also see plenty of rookie running back Isaiah Pacheco in this matchup.

The Chiefs are averaging 423 total yards per game this year, while the Chargers are allowing 356.

The Chargers have been struggling offensively this season. Justin Herbert has been playing injured and without top receiver Keenan Allen for much of the season. Mike Williams has the chance to return this week after missing multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and Austin Ekeler continues to be a versatile weapon out of the backfield.

Los Angeles averages 22.2 points per game this year. The Kansas City defense is beatable, allowing an average of 22.9 points per game this year, with much of it coming through the air. Herbert could be in line for a good game.

The Chargers average 350 total yards per game, while the Chiefs are allowing 347.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds

Moneyline: KANSAS CITY (-300) | LOS ANGELES (+240)
Spread: KC -6.5 (-110) | LAC +6.5 (-110)
Total: 49.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)
Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 7-2
Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 5-4
Chargers Against The Spread Record: 6-3

Bet on Chiefs-Chargers at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Chiefs are 4-5 against the spread, while the Chargers are 6-3. The total has gone over in four Chiefs’ games (44.4%) and four Chargers’ games (44.4%).

Kansas City has won three of the last five head-to-head matchups, and the under has hit in three of those five.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

