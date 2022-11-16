Titans-Packers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 11 Odds and Betting Preview

Derrick Henry and the AFC South-leading Titans kick off Week 11 when they head to Lambeau Field to square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Green Bay heads into this showdown fresh off its 31-28 overtime upset of the Cowboys, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Packers are now 2-5 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) over their last seven games and are a much better team playing in front of the Cheeseheads. Green Bay is 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS at their historic home field this season.

Tennessee is the only first place club in the league with a negative point differential (-2) and will look to get on the plus-side with a victory over the Packers. The Titans have won six of their last seven games with a corresponding perfect 7-0 ATS record over that span. Mike Vrabel’s squad has played solid defense, resulting in an extremely lucrative 7-1 (87.5%) mark to the under.

These clubs have split their four meetings since 2008 with Green Bay posting a 3-1 ATS mark. The most recent matchup took place in 2020 with the Packers emerging with a dominant 40-14 victory at Lambeau as three-point home favorites.

Spread: Tennessee +3 (-110) | Green Bay -3 (-110)

Moneyline : TEN (+140) | GB (-167)

Total: 41.5 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEN 43% | GB 57%

Game Info: Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime

Titans Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Titans Against The Spread Record: 7-2

Packers Straight-Up Record: 4-6

Packers Against The Spread Record: 4-6

The line has ticked up since opening with Green Bay as a two-point home favorite at SI Sportsbook to a line now displaying the Packers with a three-point demand. The game total bounced around in early wagering before settling at 41.5.

Green Bay finally got its offense on track against Dallas by scoring a season-high 31 points. Rodgers has struggled immensely this season, piloting the Packers just 18.5 points per game (25th). Matt LaFleur’s club faces a stiff test against a Titans’ defense that held three of their last four opponents to exactly 10 points.

The Packers’ best offensive player Aaron Jones, who is battling an ankle injury, was outstanding against the Cowboys, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Jones ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (738) and finally received some major complimentary production from rookie wideout Christian Watson. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft entered Week 10 with only 88 receiving yards but exploded for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans welcomed back starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill from an ankle injury last week against the Broncos, and the club finally found production in the passing game. Tennessee failed to notch a passing touchdown in two starts with rookie Malik Willis under center and witnessed that drought come to an end after wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine found paydirt twice in the win.

Tennessee, as expected, continues to run its offense primarily through the talents of Derrick Henry, who ranks second in the NFL in both rushing yards (973) touchdowns (nine). Henry should once again post solid production against a Packers’ defense that is allowing the eighth-most rushing yards (140.6) per game on the ground. Green Bay is surrendering a whopping 5.05 yards per rush to running backs and has allowed six total touchdowns to position on the year.

Respected money in Vegas is following the trends of low scoring games in prime-time, which finds a record of 19-11-1 (63.3%), as well as Tennessee’s lucrative string of playing under (6-0 last six games) and is backing the under.

BET: UNDER 42 (-120) *Buy Hook

Trends

Green Bay is 2-5 ATS over its last seven games

Tennessee is 4-0 ATS over its last four road games

Tennessee is 7-0 ATS over its last seven games

The under is 6-0 in Tennessee’s last six games

Green Bay is 6-1-1 ATS over their last eight games played on Thursday night

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 18-21-1+ Props -0.65 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS + Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS + Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

