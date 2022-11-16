Titans-Packers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 11 Player Props to Target

Target these two player props for Thursday’s Titans-Packers game in Green Bay.

Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping for a high-scoring shootout between Titans and Packers on Thursday Night Football, but those aspirations appear unrealistic with a game total sitting at 41.5.

Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Aaron Rodgers will be starting in many fantasy leagues as managers will have to deal with four teams (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) on bye.

Green Bay has rushed for the 12th-most rushing yards (129.3) per game and faces a Titans’ run defense that is stout against the run, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (85.1) on the ground.

Rodgers threw a season-high three touchdowns last week against the Cowboys and finds an extremely favorable matchup against Tennessee’s 31st-ranked pass defense yielding 272.6 passing yards per game.

On the other sideline, Ryan Tannehill finds an extremely difficult matchup against a strong Packers’ pass defense allowing 179.7 passing yards per game (third).

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return on investment. Can star players like Henry and Jones post outstanding production on the ground in this showdown?

Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted two players to outperform the oddsmakers’ expectations. Let’s take a deeper look at their investments!

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 11 Titans vs. Packers Player Prop Info

Aaron Rodgers OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-120)

I-N-V-E-S-T in solid production from Rodgers on Thursday Night.

Fresh off scoring a season-high 31 points against the Cowboys, Rodgers finds a favorable matchup against Tennessee’s vulnerable pass defense.

The veteran quarterback is 11-5 in his career on Thursday Night Football has been installed with a projection of 245.5 passing yards in Week 11. The Titans have allowed seven of the nine quarterbacks they have faced to surpass this number.

Rodgers completed a season-high 70% of his passes against Dallas and could face a Titans’ defense welcoming back talented run-stuffing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from an ankle injury. If Simmons can suit up, expect Rodgers to take to the air in his quest for victory against a generous Tennessee secondary.

Aaron Jones OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Jones shined in Week 10 against the Cowboys, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Jones ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (738), but he finds a brutal matchup on the ground Thursday night against Tennessee.

The versatile back, who ranks second on Green Bay in receptions (34), could instead find success in the passing game. The Titans are susceptible in the air, allowing 40.3 receiving yards per game to running backs. Respected money in Las Vegas is investing in Jones surpassing his projection of 23.5 receiving yards.

The sixth-year back has outperformed this number in four games in 2022 and encounters a Tennessee defense that has allowed eight backs to eclipse this projection this season.

PROP BETS

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: Over 243.5 Passing Yards (-125)

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 18-21-1+ Props -0.65 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

