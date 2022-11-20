Skip to main content
Everything You Need To Know About the 2022 U.S. Squad
World Cup Betting Preview: USA vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s national team begins its World Cup quest as a slight favorite over Wales.

The U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) gets started in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (2:00 p.m. ET) when they begin their Group B play against Wales. Oddsmakers list England as heavy favorites to win the Group B at odds of -300. The United States slots in behind at +550, followed by Wales (+600) and Iran (+1600).

After qualifying for seven consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), the men’s U.S. national team saw that string snapped in 2018. However, Team USA is back in the tournament in 2022, while Wales will be playing its first World Cup since 1958.

Midfielder Christian Pulisic and company have high hopes for a deep run in Qatar.

USA vs. Wales Odds

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium
Total: 2.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 2.5 (-110)
Game Info: Nov. 21, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | CBS

Three-Way Moneyline Odds (Regular Time)

FULL-TIME RESULT: USA vs. WALES

USA +150
Draw +190
Wales +188

Over/Under Wagering

TOTAL GOALS O/U: USA vs. WALES

Over 0.5 (-1205) | Under 0.5 (+600)
Over 1.5 (-250) | Under 1.5 (+160)
Over 2.5 (+140) | Under 0.5 (-200)

Both Teams to Score

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE: USA vs. WALES

Yes +100
No -141

Betting Breakdown

In previous years, the USMNT has possessed reliable goal scorers in the form of Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Brian McBride. However, this year’s squad lacks a true striker who can break down an opposition’s flat back four alignment.

The U.S. will rely heavily upon the talents of Pulisic in the center midfield to work alongside forward Jesus Ferreira, who led the club in scoring during qualification games. That is simply not enough firepower against this level of competition, so other players need to step up.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter will need to employ more offensive-minded alignments that do not simply focus on Pulisic. The USMNT is immensely talented in the midfield but that needs to translate into counterattacks as well as the ability to create off set pieces.

Wales is led by captain Gareth Bale, who will arguably be the best player on the pitch Monday. Expect Berhalter to mark Bale with Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams, attempting to limit his ability to create and distribute freely.

Both clubs have struggled to display offensive firepower leading up to this match, which has resulted in oddsmakers removing all value in investing in a low-scoring game. The under 2.5 goals market has been assigned prohibitive odds of -200 and has thus become a hard pass.

Although Team USA is a young squad there is value in them being able to get the job done in regular time at healthy plus-odds.

BET: USA +150

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

