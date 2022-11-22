Packers-Eagles Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Packers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as underdogs.

The undefined (4-7) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (9-1) for an NFC battle in Week 12.

The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL by record, with their only loss coming to the division-rival Commanders in Week 10.

The Packers continue to struggle, and despite upsetting the Cowboys in Week 10, they fell back down to earth last Sunday losing to the Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles are strong on both sides of the ball. The offense, which just lost Dallas Goedert but still boasts AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and mobile QB Jalen Hurts, is averaging 26.3 points per game this year (4th) while their defense is allowing only 18.3 (7th).

Green Bay, by contrast, is a mess. Aaron Rodgers has not had reliable pass-catchers, though Christian Watson has emerged over the past few games as a potential threat, and they fail to use their run game, which boasts both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, to its max ability. The Packers are scoring an average of 18.4 points per game (26th) and the defense is allowing 22.1 (16th).

Packers vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: Packers (+240) | Eagles (-300)

Spread: Packers +6.5 (+100) | Eagles -6.5 (-118)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)



Packers Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Packers Against The Spread Record: 4-7



Eagles Straight-Up Record: 9-1

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 5-5



The way to beat both teams is on the ground, as the Packers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards on the season and the Eagles have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards across the past three games. Expect heavy doses of Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, and Aaron Jones in this contest.

When at home this season, the Eagles are scoring an average of 27 points per game, and they have won by an average margin of nine points.

When away, the Packers are scoring only 15 points per game, and have lost by an average of 6.2 points.

