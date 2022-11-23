Michigan-Ohio State Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game. Ohio State is favored by more than a touchdown at home.

This hugely anticipated showdown matches Ohio States’ prolific offense against Michigan’s imposing defense. Ohio State leads the nation in yards per play at 7.39 yards per play; Michigan allows the second-fewest yards per play in the land at 4.10. Don’t expect much from the Buckeyes on the ground against the Wolverines’ rugged front seven; the key matchup will be Ryan Day’s elite receivers against defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s stout secondary.

On the other side of the ball, the question is whether the Michigan passing game can finally fire on all cylinders and hit some big plays. It seems doubtful to suddenly find that extra gear this late in the season, so expect Ohio State to load up against the Michigan power running game.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Notre Dame-USC, UCLA-California and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds

Spread: Michigan +7.5 (-110) | Ohio State -7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: UM (+240) | OSU (-333)

Total: 56 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. ET | Fox

Michigan Straight Up Record: 11-0

Michigan Against the Spread Record: 6-4-1

Ohio State Straight Up Record: 11-0

Clemson Against The Spread Record: 5-5-1

Don’t place a bet on this game until close to kickoff, after getting a chance to see who is available. Both teams are banged up at key positions, most notably running back (both), plus Wolverines’ tight end Luke Schoonmaker and defensive lineman undefined.

The Buckeyes can and probably will win, but the Wolverines can cover.

BET: Michigan +7.5 (-110)

