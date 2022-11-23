Skip to main content
Betting Forde's Bucks: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Betting Forde's Bucks: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Tennessee-Vanderbilt Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet for Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup. The Volunteers are two-score road favorites even after losing QB Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

In this story:

Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

In what will be the 117th matchup between Tennessee and Vanderbilt, this rivalry goes all the way back to 1892. And you might be surprised to learn since 2012, the series is an even split 5-5, although the Volunteers have won the last three contests.

Vanderbilt is 0-4 against the spread this year against ranked opponents, 1-4 ATS as the home team and 3-4 ATS in conference games. The Volunteers are 7-2 ATS as favorites and 8-3 ATS on the year. Over the last few days, the opening spread has shrunk from -17 to -14. Vandy has covered the spread in their last three; however, Tennessee has only covered once for their last three games.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Notre Dame-USC, UCLA-California and Michigan-Ohio State.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds

Spread: TENN -14 (-118) | VAND +14 (+110)
Moneyline: TENN (-568) | OU (+370)
Total: 64.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Tennessee Straight-Up Record: 9-2
Tennessee Against The Spread Record: 8-3

Vanderbilt Straight-Up Record: 5-6
Vanderbilt Against The Spread Record: 5-6

Bet on Tennessee-Vanderbilt at SI Sportsbook

This screams trap game for the Volunteers; we'll see whether they walk into it or avoid it. Their playoff dreams were trashed last week at South Carolina, and to make it worse, star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the blowout loss. Depressed and down a Heisman Trophy candidate is no way to walk into a rivalry game.

The Commodores, meanwhile, look like they've turned the corner at last under second-year coach Clark Lea. After losing his first 13 SEC games, Lea now has a two-game winning streak after upsetting Kentucky and Florida. Vandy has run the ball effectively in November, and Tennessee's defense is vulnerable. The question is whether the 'Dores can avoid being torched by the Vols' vertical passing game — but backup quarterback Joe Milton isn't known for his accuracy.

BET: Vanderbilt +14

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and College Football:
Week 11 NFL Spreads, Matchups
World Cup Odds
World Cup Golden Boot Odds
Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
College Football Week 12 Picks

Latest News

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Players celebrate after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan-Ohio State Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA-Cal Week 13 Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

Notre Dame-USC Week 13 Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

AP22324667527781

Enjoy Your Holiday with a Healthy Serving of NFL Action

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now