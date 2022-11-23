Tennessee-Vanderbilt Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

In what will be the 117th matchup between Tennessee and Vanderbilt, this rivalry goes all the way back to 1892. And you might be surprised to learn since 2012, the series is an even split 5-5, although the Volunteers have won the last three contests.



Vanderbilt is 0-4 against the spread this year against ranked opponents, 1-4 ATS as the home team and 3-4 ATS in conference games. The Volunteers are 7-2 ATS as favorites and 8-3 ATS on the year. Over the last few days, the opening spread has shrunk from -17 to -14. Vandy has covered the spread in their last three; however, Tennessee has only covered once for their last three games.



Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Notre Dame-USC, UCLA-California and Michigan-Ohio State.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds

Spread: TENN -14 (-118) | VAND +14 (+110)

Moneyline: TENN (-568) | OU (+370)

Total: 64.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network



Tennessee Straight-Up Record: 9-2

Tennessee Against The Spread Record: 8-3



Vanderbilt Straight-Up Record: 5-6

Vanderbilt Against The Spread Record: 5-6



This screams trap game for the Volunteers; we'll see whether they walk into it or avoid it. Their playoff dreams were trashed last week at South Carolina, and to make it worse, star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the blowout loss. Depressed and down a Heisman Trophy candidate is no way to walk into a rivalry game.



The Commodores, meanwhile, look like they've turned the corner at last under second-year coach Clark Lea. After losing his first 13 SEC games, Lea now has a two-game winning streak after upsetting Kentucky and Florida. Vandy has run the ball effectively in November, and Tennessee's defense is vulnerable. The question is whether the 'Dores can avoid being torched by the Vols' vertical passing game — but backup quarterback Joe Milton isn't known for his accuracy.

BET: Vanderbilt +14

