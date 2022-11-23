Cal is getting 10 points at home and hoping to send the Bruins a message before they possibly bolt for the Big Ten.

The Bruins look ripe for a letdown, coming off an emotional 48-45 loss to USC in a rivalry game that took them out of contention for the Pac-12 championship. The Golden Bears, meanwhile, bounce in off a win over Stanford in their rivalry game and have the additional motivation of playing their fellow UC system school that is trying to leave them behind and bolt to the Big Ten. So motivation lies solidly in Cal’s favor.

UCLA vs. California Odds

Spread: UCLA -10 (-110) | California +10 (-118)

Moneyline: UCLA (-400 | CAL (+275)

Total: 60.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Friday, Nov. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

UCLA Straight-Up Record: 8-3

UCLA Against the Spread Record: 6-5

Cal Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Cal Against the Spread Record: 6-5

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have his hands full with the Cal defense. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Justin Wilcox is a good defensive coach and will have a plan for UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. Then we’ll see whether Cal’s fitful offense can exploit the Bruins’ defense and score enough points to pull off a shocker.

BET: Cal plus 10

