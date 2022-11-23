Skip to main content
Betting Forde's Bucks: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Betting Forde's Bucks: Michigan vs. Ohio State

UCLA-California Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Cal is getting 10 points at home and hoping to send the Bruins a message before they possibly bolt for the Big Ten.

In this story:

UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

The Bruins look ripe for a letdown, coming off an emotional 48-45 loss to USC in a rivalry game that took them out of contention for the Pac-12 championship. The Golden Bears, meanwhile, bounce in off a win over Stanford in their rivalry game and have the additional motivation of playing their fellow UC system school that is trying to leave them behind and bolt to the Big Ten. So motivation lies solidly in Cal’s favor.

UCLA vs. California Odds

Spread: UCLA -10 (-110) | California +10 (-118)
Moneyline: UCLA (-400 | CAL (+275)
Total: 60.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

UCLA Straight-Up Record: 8-3
UCLA Against the Spread Record: 6-5

Cal Straight-Up Record: 4-7
Cal Against the Spread Record: 6-5

Bet on UCLA-Cal at SI Sportsbook

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have his hands full with the Cal defense.

Justin Wilcox is a good defensive coach and will have a plan for UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. Then we’ll see whether Cal’s fitful offense can exploit the Bruins’ defense and score enough points to pull off a shocker.

BET: Cal plus 10

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

More betting & college football coverage:

Notre Dame-USC Betting Preview
Packers-Eagles Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Bengals-Titans Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Falcons-Commanders Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
SI Expert Picks for Rivalry Week

Latest News

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

Notre Dame-USC Week 13 Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

AP22324667527781

Enjoy Your Holiday with a Healthy Serving of NFL Action

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, Buffalo Bille wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.

Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.

Saints-49ers Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now