Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Stefon Diggs at Lions (Thur.)

2. Tyreek Hill vs. Texans

3. Justin Jefferson vs. Patriots (Thur.)

4. CeeDee Lamb vs. Giants (Thur.)

5. Davante Adams at Seahawks

6. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Chargers

7. Ja’Marr Chase at Titans

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bills (Thur.)

9. A.J. Brown vs. Packers

10. Jaylen Waddle vs. Texans



Week 12 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Terry McLaurin vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin is coming off his worst stat line in over a month, scoring just 9.6 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. I'd keep the faith in him this week, though, as the veteran faces a Falcons defense that has allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers. Look for McLaurin to rebound and post a bounty of points.

Start ‘Em



Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pittman’s fantasy value is back on the rise, as he’s scored 25.8 points in his last two games since Matt Ryan’s return. He’s in a good spot to be even better this week, as the Colts have a great matchup against Pittsburgh. Their defense has allowed 14 scores and the most fantasy points to enemy wide receivers, so start Pittman with confidence.



Christian Kirk vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kirk was on absolute fire before the bye week, scoring a combined 53.1 fantasy points in his last two games. Next up is a positive matchup against the Ravens, who have surrendered the third-most points to slot receivers, which is where Kirk has run nearly 70% of his routes this season. I consider the veteran a high-end No. 2 fantasy wideout this weekend.

Gabe Davis at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis has scored a combined 33.1 fantasy points in his last two games, and a positive matchup on Thanksgiving makes him a solid option. Their Lions' defense has allowed the sixth-most points to wide receivers and the ninth-most points to perimeter receivers, so Davis is in line to make an impact. I consider him a solid No. 2 wideout in most leagues.



Courtland Sutton vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton hasn't posted big totals, but he's seen 18 targets and scored 25.6 points in his last two games. Suppose the Broncos are without Jerry Jeudy again. In that case, I like Sutton as a No. 2 wideout or flex in a plus matchup at Carolina. Their defense has surrendered an average of 155.4 receiving yards and the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

More Starts

• Chris Godwin at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Jakobi Meyers at Vikings (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Josh Palmer at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Chris Godwin at Browns ($6,000)

• Josh Palmer at Cardinals ($5,400)

• Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. Buccaneers ($4,800)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



D.J. Moore vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore's totals have tumbled in the last three weeks, as he's scored a combined 16.7 fantasy points. He'll be a fade in most leagues this week, too, as the veteran faces a Broncos defense that's given up five touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. Their defense has also allowed the third-fewest points per game to the perimeter.

Sit ‘Em



Diontae Johnson at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Johnson’s struggles have continued into the second half of the season, as he’s failed to score more than 9.5 points in all but one of his last five games. With George Pickens now the top option for Kenny Pickett and a matchup against the Colts next, Johnson should be on the bench. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to perimeter receivers.



Allen Lazard at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Lazard has seen his points go down in recent weeks, as the emergence of Christian Watson has hurt the veteran's ceiling. I'd consider sitting him against the Eagles, and CB Darius Slay in a tough road matchup on Monday night. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and 16.6 points per game to perimeter receivers, so Lazard could have a bad night.

Darnell Mooney at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mooney, listed as a start 'em last week, found the end zone and scored 12.9 points in a loss to the Falcons. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week, though, as a tough matchup against the Jets and CB Sauce Gardner awaits. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to wide receivers, and the position has a very poor 59.9% catch rate when facing the Men in Green.



Adam Thielen vs. Patriots (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Thielen has struggled since the Vikings added T.J. Hockenson, scoring single-digit points in his last three games. He'll be tough to trust in a bad matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed four touchdowns and the second-fewest points to wideouts. Their defense has also given up the third-lowest catch rate (58.1%) to the position in 2022.

More Sits

• Garrett Wilson vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Drake London at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Treylon Burks vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• DK Metcalf vs. Raiders ($6,500)

• Allen Robinson at Chiefs ($5,500)

• Brandin Cooks at Dolphins ($5,100)

