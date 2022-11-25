The Jets made a switch at quarterback with Zach Wilson demoted and the Bears may not have Justin Fields under center.

This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks.

Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last five games, suffered a shoulder injury in the loss at Atlanta last week and is listed as a game time decision for Week 12.

On the other sideline, the Jets announced second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will be replaced under center after completing just nine passes against New England last week. Mike White will make his fourth career start, Joe Flacco will operate as the team’s No. 2 quarterback and Wilson will be inactive according to head Coach Robert Saleh.

The Bears, who have lost four consecutive games (0-4 straight up, 1-3 against the spread), will face off with a Jets squad that are being placed in an unfamiliar role as favorites (-3.5) in Week 12. New York, who have been installed as underdogs in 10 of their first 11 games. A deeper dive reveals that the Jets have only been a home favorite twice over their last 21 games at MetLife Stadium.

Bears vs. Jets Odds

Moneyline: Bears (+188) | Jets (-225)

Spread: CHI +4.5 (-110) | JETS -4.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 41.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Odds and Betting Insights

The Jets are at a crossroads for their season, needing a win to keep pace with Buffalo, Miami and New England in the AFC East.

The Jets game plan will focus on exploiting a porous Bears’ run defense. Chicago ranks 29th, allowing 142.6 rushing yards per game on the ground. Michael Carter and James Robinson find a favorable matchup to add to their touchdown totals versus a Bears defense that has surrendered 14 total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

Veteran Trevor Siemian could be starting for Chicago, if Fields is unable to go. The Bears, who are 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS away from Soldier Field this season, could struggle to move the ball against a ferocious Jets defense that has only allowed four touchdowns to opponents over their last five games.

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-8

Bears Against The Spread Record: 4-6-1

Jets Straight-Up Record: 6-4

Jets Against The Spread Record: 6-4

