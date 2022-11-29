Chiefs-Bengals Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chiefs are small road favorites against the Bengals in Week 13 in an AFC championship game rematch.

The visiting Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points against the Bengals in Week 13 in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game in which Bengals edged out the Chiefs, 27-24, at Arrowhead to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

The game total of 52.5 is currently the highest total of the week at SI Sportsbook.

This sets up to be a barn-burner as these two teams have plenty of offensive fire power and also have defensive weaknesses.

The Chiefs are tied for the NFL’s second-best record and quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to grow as a passer. He has not missed a beat without Tyreek Hill and can instead toss a touchdown pass to any number of skill players, including favorite target Travis Kelce, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling or Skyy Moore, to name just a few.

Kansas City’s run game has also caught on of late with rookie Isaiah Pacheco taking over the backfield, logging 54 carries and 4.7 yards per attempt across the last three games. The Chiefs average 6.5 yards per play and lead the league in points per game with 29.6, while the Bengals allow 21 points per game (13th).

The Bengals have been without star wideout Ja’Marr Chase since Week 8, but he is expected to return for this contest. Joe Burrow has won three of four games without Chase, and having Chase in the fold with Tee Higgins and pass-catching running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine should make for a good showdown versus a Kansas City secondary that has allowed 233.5 passing yards per game (21st) despite allowing only 22.1 points per game (16th).

Cincinnati averages 25.9 points per game (fifth) and 5.6 yards per play.

Moneyline: KANSAS CITY (-133) | CINCINNATI (+110)

Spread: KC -2.5 (-110) | CIN +2.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 – Over: (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 9-2

Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 4-6-1

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 7-4

Bengals Against The Spread Record: 8-3

Odds and Betting Insights

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite, while this marks the first time Cincinnati is a home underdog this season.

The Bengals, however, are 5-2 ATS in conference games, while Kansas City is 1-6.

Both teams’ games tend to go under the projected total with the over cashing in five of 11 Chiefs’ games and just four of 11 Bengals’ games.

