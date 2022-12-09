NFL Week 14 Player Props to Target

If you’re looking to get in on the action Sunday, I’ve found five player props to target at for early value at SI Sportsbook in Week 14.

We are still waiting on props for the Texans-Cowboys, Jaguars-Titans and Panthers-Seahawks games. I’m looking for rushing props for both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott versus the Texans, as well as a receiving prop for Derrick Henry. I’m also likely interested in the over for DJ Moore with Sam Darnold now under center. Be sure to check back for value at SI Sportsbook and you can tune into our Twitter Spaces at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday for more updates.

The two games with the highest totals this week are mentioned here, and I also like a lot of options in the Eagles-Giants game. I think Saquon Barkley will exceed expectations, and that game could end up more interesting than it looks on paper.

Now, let’s look at where the value is early at SI Sportsbook. Be sure you lock these in before it changes!

Justin Herbert over 288.5 passing yards (-120)

I’m gambling on two offenses battling in a close game and the possibility there could even be overtime. The Chargers are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Dolphins in the game with the highest total of the week (52.5) at SI Sportsbook. Justin Herbert has only exceeded this prop five times this year, but this feels like a good spot for the sixth. He has all of his weapons healthy and he’s looking healthier himself. Let’s have some fun and bet on the over.

Daniel Jones over 35.5 rushing yards (-120)

Daniel Jones averages 43.5 rushing yards per game this year and he’s exceeded this prop five times. If the Giants are to have any chance, Jones will need to be mobile. The Eagles allow 6.09 yards per carry to quarterbacks and Jones averages 7.5 attempts per game. It’s close but I am taking the over here versus an Eagles team that has allowed 122 rushing yards per game across the last five games.

Miles Sanders over 62.5 rushing yards (-125)

We took the under on Miles Sanders last week, but this week we are looking at the over. Sanders averages 15 attempts per game this year, and the Giants allow 4.68 yards per carry. The Eagles will likely be leading in this game, so game script is in his favor. Sanders has gone over this prop in seven of his 12 games this year.

Justin Jefferson over 92.5 receiving yards (-120)

I am fully expecting Justin Jefferson to ball out Sunday. Not only does this game have the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook (51.5) but Jefferson is averaging 106.4 yards per game (second) and he’s facing a Lions’ secondary that has allowed the third-most yards to wideouts this year. We are expecting a shootout between two solid offensive units, and that means we should see a ton of Jefferson, who owns a 29.3% of Minnesota’s targets (fifth) with a 39.1% share of the targeted air yards (third).

Mark Andrews over 56.5 receiving yards (-120)

In five games with Tyler Huntley last season, Mark Andrews never finished with less than 73 yards and he saw an average of 11.2 targets per game. That’s bonkers. Andrews is averaging 59.5 yards per game this season, and I can’t imagine Huntley will have eyes for anyone else Sunday.