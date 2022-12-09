Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Best Bets: Week 14
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Best Bets: Week 14

NFL Week 14 Player Props to Target

Target these five player props for Week 14, including a pair from the Eagles-Giants matchup.

In this story:

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

If you’re looking to get in on the action Sunday, I’ve found five player props to target at for early value at SI Sportsbook in Week 14.

We are still waiting on props for the Texans-CowboysJaguars-Titans and Panthers-Seahawks games. I’m looking for rushing props for both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott versus the Texans, as well as a receiving prop for Derrick Henry. I’m also likely interested in the over for DJ Moore with Sam Darnold now under center. Be sure to check back for value at SI Sportsbook and you can tune into our Twitter Spaces at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday for more updates.

The two games with the highest totals this week are mentioned here, and I also like a lot of options in the Eagles-Giants game. I think Saquon Barkley will exceed expectations, and that game could end up more interesting than it looks on paper.

Now, let’s look at where the value is early at SI Sportsbook. Be sure you lock these in before it changes!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Justin Herbert over 288.5 passing yards (-120)

I’m gambling on two offenses battling in a close game and the possibility there could even be overtime. The Chargers are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Dolphins in the game with the highest total of the week (52.5) at SI Sportsbook. Justin Herbert has only exceeded this prop five times this year, but this feels like a good spot for the sixth. He has all of his weapons healthy and he’s looking healthier himself. Let’s have some fun and bet on the over.

Daniel Jones over 35.5 rushing yards (-120)

Daniel Jones averages 43.5 rushing yards per game this year and he’s exceeded this prop five times. If the Giants are to have any chance, Jones will need to be mobile. The Eagles allow 6.09 yards per carry to quarterbacks and Jones averages 7.5 attempts per game. It’s close but I am taking the over here versus an Eagles team that has allowed 122 rushing yards per game across the last five games.

Miles Sanders over 62.5 rushing yards (-125)

We took the under on Miles Sanders last week, but this week we are looking at the over. Sanders averages 15 attempts per game this year, and the Giants allow 4.68 yards per carry. The Eagles will likely be leading in this game, so game script is in his favor. Sanders has gone over this prop in seven of his 12 games this year.

Justin Jefferson over 92.5 receiving yards (-120)

I am fully expecting Justin Jefferson to ball out Sunday. Not only does this game have the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook (51.5) but Jefferson is averaging 106.4 yards per game (second) and he’s facing a Lions’ secondary that has allowed the third-most yards to wideouts this year. We are expecting a shootout between two solid offensive units, and that means we should see a ton of Jefferson, who owns a 29.3% of Minnesota’s targets (fifth) with a 39.1% share of the targeted air yards (third).

Mark Andrews over 56.5 receiving yards (-120)

In five games with Tyler Huntley last season, Mark Andrews never finished with less than 73 yards and he saw an average of 11.2 targets per game. That’s bonkers. Andrews is averaging 59.5 yards per game this season, and I can’t imagine Huntley will have eyes for anyone else Sunday.

Latest News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by Jets defensive end Vinny Curry

Jets-Bills Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Durham Smythe (not pictured) during the first half against the Texans.

Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

AP22338849084308

Mayfield Could Start for Rams Days After Joining Team

Oct 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives on Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half at Moda Center.

Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Morocco-Portugal World Cup Quarterfinal Odds and Betting Preview

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now