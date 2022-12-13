The Cowboys head to Jacksonville where they'll look to keep their playoff standing in the NFC firmly in place.

Trevor Lawrence and the gritty Jaguars host Dak Prescott and the surging Cowboys in Week 15.

Dallas will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to TIAA Bank Field to take on the 5-8 Jaguars. The Cowboys, who were double-digit favorites in their last three games, are expected to find a much tougher task against a Jacksonville squad that has won three of its last five games.

The Cowboys, who will look to improve upon their stellar road record of 11-3 against the spread (78.6%) over their last 14 games away from AT&T Stadium, have been a great team for bettors to back in regards to game totals. Mike McCarthy’s club has posted a lucrative 5-1 mark to the over in the last six games.

Jacksonville, fresh off their 36-22 upset of the Titans, will be in search of their third consecutive home win this season. The Jaguars, who are 5-4-1 ATS when placed in the role of underdogs, are a solid 3-1-1 ATS over its last five games.

Cowboys vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: DALLAS (-225) | JACKSONVILLE (+188)

Spread: DAL -4.5 (-110) | JAX +4.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 10-3

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 8-5

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 5-8

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 5-7-1

Bet on Cowboys-Jaguars at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to four wins in five games since his return from thumb surgery, completing 68.9% of his passes while throwing eight touchdowns. His efforts have put the club in the running for one of the top seeds in the NFC playoffs. Jacksonville, who sacked Ryan Tannehill four times and caused four turnovers last week, will need to bring their ‘A’ game on the defensive side of the ball against the Cowboys offense.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who have combined for 21 touchdowns, will face a susceptible Jaguars defense that has surrendered 135.7 total yards and four touchdowns on the ground over the last three games.

CeeDee Lamb, who has only scored once over the last four games, finds a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that has allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the last eight games.

The Cowboys defense, led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, rank second in the NFL in sacks (48). Facing a ferocious Dallas pass rush, Trevor Lawrence, who has been sacked 23 times, faces a stiff test against a Cowboys defense surrendering the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Travis Etienne, who has averaged only 33.5 rushing yards over his last four games, has not found the end zone since Week 9. The talented back will need to produce on the ground in order to keep the Jaguars offense balanced.

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 10-3

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 8-5

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 5-8

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 5-7-1