The Lions are going for their third win in a row and the Jets are looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak.

The Jets host the Lions this week in a meeting between two teams moving in opposite directions.

New York is 2–4 over its last six games after a 5–2 start and Detroit has gone 5–1 since beginning the season 1–6. Both teams are just out of the top seven teams in their respective conferences and whichever wins in Week 15 would take a big step toward ending a lengthy playoff drought.

The Lions picked up perhaps their biggest win of the season last week against the Vikings in a game that drew a lot of attention because of its seemingly backwards spread. Detroit, one of the best teams against the spread this season, was favored at home against Minnesota despite the considerable difference in the teams’ records (MIN 10-3, DET 6-7). The Jets lost to the Bills on the road in Week 14 just a few weeks after they beat them in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, where they are 3–3 this season.

Lions vs. Jets Odds

Moneyline: Lions (-110) | Jets (-110)

Spread: DET -1.5 (+100) | NYJ +1.5 (-118)

Total: 44.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit and New York have essentially opposite team profiles. The former can score at will and allows its opponents to do so as well, while the latter isn’t nearly as good on offense but limits other teams’ ability to score to make up for that deficiency.

The Lions’ 26.8 ppg average is the fifth-highest in the NFL and they’ve scored 30 or more points in four of their last six games. The engine behind that unit is a top-10 passing attack, led by quarterback Jared Goff, and a run game that ranks just outside the top 10.

Goff has thrown for 670 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two weeks and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been his favorite target. Neither Jamaal Williams or D’Andre Swift have had particularly productive outings on the ground over the last few weeks but Detroit still managed 100-plus yards rushing in each of its last two games.

The Lions let their opponents score almost as much as they do. The 26.7 ppg they allow is the second-most in the league and they also rank 31st in total yards allowed per game. As such, nine of Detroit’s games have hit the over, which is tied with Philadelphia and Detroit for the most.

New York’s offense was rolling with quarterback Mike White under center before it ran into Buffalo last week. The Jets had scored 53 total points in their previous two games before being held to 12 by the Bills. White left the game multiple times with rib injuries but he returned to play. For the season, the offense averages 20.3 ppg, the 22nd-most in the NFL. The bulk of that production comes through the air as White and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson have established a strong connection over the last three weeks.

On defense, New York is stingy. It allows just 18.7 ppg, the fifth-fewest in football, and it has the fourth-best passing defense, allowing 189.4 yards per game. Opponents have more success running on the Jets, though they’re still better than league average defending the ground game.

Odds and Betting Insights

Detroit is 6–0 against the spread over its last six games. During that stretch, the over has hit four times. If this line holds, this will be the first time this season the Lions are road favorites. New York is 2–3 against the spread as a home underdog. The over has only hit in five of the Jets’ 13 games this season, one of the lowest rates in the league.

Lions Straight-Up Record: 4–8

Lions Against the Spread Record: 9–4

Jets Straight-Up Record: 7–6

Jets Against the Spread Record: 8–5