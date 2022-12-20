Bengals-Patriots Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Patriots in Week 16.

The Bengals head to Foxborough in Week 16 to take on the Patriots on Saturday. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points, and the game total is 40.5 points.

The Patriots are tied for third with the Jets in the AFC East (New England has the tiebreaker) and are on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Though not mathematically eliminated, things don’t look good for the Patriots. The Bengals are in first place in the AFC North but have yet to clinch their playoff berth.

The reigning AFC champion Bengals got off to a slow start this year, but they have come on strong of late and will be looking to win their seventh consecutive game. Joe Burrow looks every bit the part of a superstar quarterback with the second-best completion rate (68.5%) among quarterback with five or more starts. He’s also thrown for the fourth-most passing yards (3,885) and the second-most touchdowns (31) so far this season. He has no shortage of weapons available with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all healthy.

Cincinnati’s run game remains steady with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine proving to be up to the task on any given Sunday. The Bengals average 26.4 points per game (fifth), while their defense yields only 20.6.

The Bengals certainly look like a playoff-caliber team.

The Patriots bungled their way into a loss in the final seconds Sunday against the Raiders when they had all but guaranteed overtime. The “but” was a nonsense multiple lateral pass play beginning with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, which was ultimately intercepted by Chandler Jones and returned for a touchdown. The Patriots seem to find ways to keep beating themselves, and though their defense remains one of the best units in the league (their 19.2 points allowed per game ranks seventh), their offense is unspectacular. Mac Jones is a game manager throwing to oft-banged up receivers Jakobi Meyers and Devante Parker, while the lone bright spot in the offense, Stevenson, does much of the damage on the ground. The Patriots average 21.4 points per game (17th).

When the Patriots lose, they lose big. In six of seven losses this year, the Patriots have lost by more than three points. That close loss was not started by Jones.

When the Bengals win, they win big. Nine of their 10 wins have come by more than a three-point margin.

Moneyline: Bengals (-188) | Patriots (+155)

Spread: CIN -3.5 (-110) | NE +3.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Dec. 24, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 10-4

Bengals Against the Spread Record: 11-3

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 7-7

Patriots Against the Spread Record: 7-6-1

Odds and Betting Insights

New England’s games have gone over the projected total six times, while Cincinnati’s games have only done so five times.

The Patriots are 0-2 against the spread (ATS) as home underdogs, while the Bengals are 4-2 ATS as road favorites.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.