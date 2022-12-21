Eagles-Cowboys Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

After a tremendous start to the season (13-1), the Eagles will be without their star quarterback (Jalen Hurts) against the Cowboys. Philadelphia has an exceptional rushing attack (433/2,108/27) led by Hurts (156/747/13). The change to Gardner Minshew at quarterback invites a different game plan by opposing defenses. I expect Philly to run the same offense, with a step back in quarterback runs.

Dallas comes into the game with a bad loss to the Jaguars on the road, giving them back-to-back disappointing showings by their defense. The Cowboys continue to have risk against the run, and the cornerback play has been sketchy on the opposite side of Trevon Diggs after losing Anthony Brown for the season in Week 13. Dallas has 49 sacks on the year but only one sack over the past two matchups.

The Cowboys bring a balanced offense (400 rushes and 412 passes). Over the previous seven contests, they scored 260 points (37 points per game). Dak Prescott tossed nine interceptions over the last six weeks. Dallas posted 15 rushing scores and 17 passing touchdowns during their uptick in scoring.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys (-225) | Eagles (+188)

Spread: DAL -7.5 (+138) | PHI +7.5 (-163)

Total: 46.5 – Over: (+100) | Under: (-118)

Game Info: Saturday, December 24th, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX



Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 10-4

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 8-6



Eagles Straight-Up Record: 13-1

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 8-6

Betting Insights

The massive shift in the point spread after Jalen Hurts was ruled out seems out of line. The Eagles have an excellent team on both sides of the ball, and Minshew has starting experience in the NFL. Philadelphia won their first meeting vs. Dallas 26-17. The Cowboys struggled to pass the ball (181/1 – 4.8 yards per pass attempt) while succeeding on the ground (26/134/1). The Eagles struggled to move the ball against Dallas (3.5 yards per rush and 6.2 yards per pass attempt).

The over has come in four straight Cowboys games and six of their last seven matchups.

Dallas has been a favorite in eight consecutive contests, with four by 10 points or more. Over this span, the Cowboys went 4-4 vs. the spread.

The Eagles have been favored in all 14 matchups, with a 2-5 record vs. the spread on the road. Straight up, Philly is 7-0 away from home.

Philadelphia games finished on the over side of the betting line in seven of their past nine games.

Philly has a 5-0 record against teams with a winning record.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.