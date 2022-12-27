Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Back in Concussion Protocol
NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Teams are fighting for playoff spots and seedings in Week 17, and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites against the Broncos.

Eight home teams are favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17.

It was a chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up (SU) and 9-7 against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+145), Packers (+155), Rams (+145) and Saints (+140) all cashed on the moneyline at solid plus-odds.

Home teams in Week 16 went 6-4 SU and 5-5 ATS in the Perfect 10 contest.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 16 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as home teams are 128-104-2 (55.1%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 128-105-7 (54.9%) ATS edge. Betting on the under for posted game totals has rewarded bettors with a 132-106-2 (55.5%) record.

After Monday night’s Chargers-Colts game went under the total of 44.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 31-19-1 (62.0%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Week 17!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Odds

Records: IND (4-10-1 SU; 6-9 ATS) | NYG (8-6-1 SU; 11-4 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND -1.5 | NYG +1.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Records: ARZ (4-11 SU; 7-8 ATS) | ATL (5-10 SU; 8-7 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +2.5 | ATL -2.5

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Records: DEN (4-11 SU; 6-9 ATS) | KC (12-3 SU; 4-10-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +12.5 | KC -12.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Records: NO (6-9 SU; 6-9 ATS) | PHI (13-2 SU; 8-7 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NO +6.5 | PHI -6.5

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Records: CHI (3-12 SU; 5-9-1 ATS) | DET (7-8 SU; 10-5 ATS) 
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +5.5 | DET -5.5

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Odds

Records: MIA (8-7 SU; 7-8 ATS) | NE (7-8 SU; 7-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -1.5 | NE +1.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Records: CAR (6-9 SU; 8-7 ATS) | TB (7-8 SU; 3-11-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +4.5 | TB -4.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Records: CLE (6-9 SU; 7-8 ATS) | WSH (7-7-1 SU; 7-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +2.5 | WSH -2.5

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Records: NYJ (7-8 SU; 8-7 ATS) | SEA (7-8 SU; 6-9 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +1.5 | SEA -1.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Records: MIN (12-3 SU; 6-8-1 ATS) | GB (7-8 SU; 7-8 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN +3.5 | GB -3.5

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Week 17 Games Not Listed in Perfect 10 Contest

Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Jan. 1: Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Jan. 1: San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Jan. 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)
Sunday, Jan. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)
Monday, Jan. 2: Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

