NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Teams are fighting for playoff spots and seedings in Week 17, and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites against the Broncos.

Eight home teams are favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17.

It was a chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up (SU) and 9-7 against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+145), Packers (+155), Rams (+145) and Saints (+140) all cashed on the moneyline at solid plus-odds.

Home teams in Week 16 went 6-4 SU and 5-5 ATS in the Perfect 10 contest.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 16 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as home teams are 128-104-2 (55.1%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 128-105-7 (54.9%) ATS edge. Betting on the under for posted game totals has rewarded bettors with a 132-106-2 (55.5%) record.

After Monday night’s Chargers-Colts game went under the total of 44.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 31-19-1 (62.0%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Week 17!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Records: IND (4-10-1 SU; 6-9 ATS) | NYG (8-6-1 SU; 11-4 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND -1.5 | NYG +1.5

Records: ARZ (4-11 SU; 7-8 ATS) | ATL (5-10 SU; 8-7 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +2.5 | ATL -2.5

Records: DEN (4-11 SU; 6-9 ATS) | KC (12-3 SU; 4-10-1 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +12.5 | KC -12.5

Records: NO (6-9 SU; 6-9 ATS) | PHI (13-2 SU; 8-7 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NO +6.5 | PHI -6.5

Records: CHI (3-12 SU; 5-9-1 ATS) | DET (7-8 SU; 10-5 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +5.5 | DET -5.5

Records: MIA (8-7 SU; 7-8 ATS) | NE (7-8 SU; 7-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -1.5 | NE +1.5

Records: CAR (6-9 SU; 8-7 ATS) | TB (7-8 SU; 3-11-1 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +4.5 | TB -4.5

Records: CLE (6-9 SU; 7-8 ATS) | WSH (7-7-1 SU; 7-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +2.5 | WSH -2.5

Records: NYJ (7-8 SU; 8-7 ATS) | SEA (7-8 SU; 6-9 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +1.5 | SEA -1.5

Records: MIN (12-3 SU; 6-8-1 ATS) | GB (7-8 SU; 7-8 ATS)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN +3.5 | GB -3.5

Week 17 Games Not Listed in Perfect 10 Contest

Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Jan. 1: Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, Jan. 1: San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Jan. 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Sunday, Jan. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

Monday, Jan. 2: Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

