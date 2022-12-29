Week 17 NFL Odds and Best Bets

Looking for the opportunity to win some free money just in time to ring in 2023?

SI Sportsbook is here to help you pay off those expensive holiday purchases.

Sunday’s Perfect 10 contest finds a card listing eight home home teams as betting favorites. Among the 10 games, bettors find five games with spreads of less than a field goal and only one game with more than a full touchdown demand.

Earlier this season, two lucky winners won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest. Are you ready to join the list of winners in Week 17?

Football fans can enter the free Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook every week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every contestant who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Let’s look at the 10 games in the contest and some trends on tap for Sunday!

Can Saquon Barkley and the Giants beat the struggling Colts and make the playoffs for the first since 2016?

Will Mike White’s return to the Jets lineup help the club snap their four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive on the road against the Seahawks?

Should bettors back Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are 6-1 straight-up (SU) but a disappointing 1-5-1 ATS at Arrowhead Stadium, to cover the biggest point spread of the week (-12.5) versus Russell Wilson and the Broncos?

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who are 3-0 SU and ATS over the last three games, keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over a 12-3 Vikings club that defeated them, 23-7, back in Week 1?

So, which games stand out as best bets? Our team is here to help. Let’s see who our team is backing as their best bets for the contest in Week 17.

This is simply a no-brainer in the Perfect 10 contest. After the dismal performance by Nick Foles and the Colts last week on Monday Night Football, it is time to fade a Colts squad that has lost five consecutive games under Jeff Saturday. Saquon Barkley, who has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games, will punish a Colts’ defense that has surrendered 10 touchdowns to running backs over the last four games. This betting line has steamed up to Big Blue laying six points to Indianapolis but in the contest we find the Giants as 1.5-point underdogs. Back the Giants, who own the NFL’s second-best ATS record having covered the spread in 11 of 15 games this season, to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

How in the world are the Giants an underdog at home against a Colts team that’s starting Nick Foles and doesn’t have Jonathan Taylor? I’m flummoxed, but how do you not bite on that? Daniel Jones and the G-Men have covered the spread 11 times in 15 games this season, including four of the last five games. Take Big Blue plus the points this week.

It’s a Festivus Miracle! You really only have to get nine games right this week since this game is automatic. Take it to the bank: The Giants are going to soundly beat the Colts and advance to the playoffs. Nick Foles shockingly (sarcasm) did not galvanize the Colts on Monday night against the Chargers. The Colts’ miserable season will only continue with a beatdown in the Meadowlands.

The Commanders are fighting to hold their playoff position and the Browns are already eliminated. So, why is Washington favored by just 2.5 at home? This game is all about the quarterback matchup. Deshaun Watson has had four mediocre games in his return to action, but he’s too good not to break out sooner or later. On the other side, Ron Rivera made the inexplicable decision this week to start Carson Wentz, who was 2-4 as the starter this season before getting hurt. Taylor Heinicke is 5-3-1 as the Washington starter, and it’s clear this offense prefers Heinicke. So, it’s Wentz against a good Browns’ defense that has allowed an average of 14.8 points in its last five games. Browns win this one outright.

This one seems easy to me. The Colts are awful. Whether it’s Nick Foles, Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger, they just have no chance without Jonathan Taylor - nor should they even want to win. This team could look entirely different next year. Add to that a Giants team that is in the playoff hunt and highly motivated to win at home and this feels like free money.

There's a lot on the line for the Eagles this week. A win against the Saints clinches the NFC East, the NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and the all-important bye. Philadelphia can afford to lose, but doing so would push all of those clinching scenarios to a Week 18 divisional game against New York and potentially allow Dallas, which faces a skeleton Tennessee squad on Thursday Night Football, to somehow steal the division from a team that started the season 8–0. Jalen Hurts might be back under center this week against a team the Eagles beat, 40-29, last season. And even if he isn’t, Gardner Minshew showed enough against the Cowboys to beat a sub-.500 Saints team at home by at least a touchdown. Trust in Nick Sirianni’s team to lock up the division and much more in Week 17.

Motivation matters and even though the Eagles already clinched a playoff spot, they really want that first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the postseason. Winning in Week 17 secures the top seed in the NFC for Philadelphia, gives them a meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants and provides a bye during Wild-Card Weekend. That will all result in extra time to recover for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew showed he can put his team in position to get a victory but did come up just short against the Cowboys in Week 16. That won’t be the case as the Eagles host the Saints. Lay the points and enjoy the game while the Eagles win by more than a touchdown.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.