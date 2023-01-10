2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds

Georgia has won back-to-back national titles and is the early favorite to win the championship again next season, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama.

Following Georgia’s 65-7 historic blowout win over TCU as 13.5-point favorites on Monday night, oddsmakers quickly released the opening odds for college football championship futures for next season.

The back-to-back defending champion Bulldogs are heavily favored for a three-peat at +300 odds. Kirby Smart’s squad is followed by Ohio State (+600), Alabama (+650) and Michigan (+750) as the only other teams listed at single-digit opening odds.

As we know, due to a plethora of players currently enrolled in the transfer portal, these odds will certainly be on the move as we get closer to August!

Let’s also not easily dismiss the rumors of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving Ann Arbor and returning to the NFL.

Some quick early looks should have bettors looking at several programs with experienced star quarterbacks. USC (+1100) will once again have the talents of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, while Bo Nix returning to Oregon (+2800) makes the Ducks attractive.

Arch Manning potentially starting under center for Texas will attract steam at +2000 odds, while Florida State returning quarterback Jordan Travis will have many Seminole fans grabbing the +15000 value.

Two moon-shot plays that jump out involve Penn State (+1700) thanks to highly-touted quarterback Drew Allar, as well as Notre Dame (+2800) after landing former Wake Forest signal caller Sam Hartman via the transfer portal.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the field!

Georgia +300

Ohio State +600

Alabama +650

Michigan +750

USC +1100

Clemson +1600

Penn State +1700

LSU +1700

Tennessee +1700

Texas +2000

Florida State +2000

Oregon +2800

Notre Dame +2800

Washington +4000

Oklahoma +4500

TCU +4500

Utah +4500

North Carolina +7500

Texas A&M +7500

Ole Miss +7500

Auburn +9000

UCLA +9000

Kentucky +9000

Mississippi State +10000

Wisconsin +10000

Minnesota +10000

Iowa +15000

Oregon State +15000

UCF +15000

Kansas State +15000

Florida State +15000

Miami +15000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.