2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds
Following Georgia’s 65-7 historic blowout win over TCU as 13.5-point favorites on Monday night, oddsmakers quickly released the opening odds for college football championship futures for next season.
The back-to-back defending champion Bulldogs are heavily favored for a three-peat at +300 odds. Kirby Smart’s squad is followed by Ohio State (+600), Alabama (+650) and Michigan (+750) as the only other teams listed at single-digit opening odds.
As we know, due to a plethora of players currently enrolled in the transfer portal, these odds will certainly be on the move as we get closer to August!
Let’s also not easily dismiss the rumors of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving Ann Arbor and returning to the NFL.
Some quick early looks should have bettors looking at several programs with experienced star quarterbacks. USC (+1100) will once again have the talents of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, while Bo Nix returning to Oregon (+2800) makes the Ducks attractive.
Arch Manning potentially starting under center for Texas will attract steam at +2000 odds, while Florida State returning quarterback Jordan Travis will have many Seminole fans grabbing the +15000 value.
Two moon-shot plays that jump out involve Penn State (+1700) thanks to highly-touted quarterback Drew Allar, as well as Notre Dame (+2800) after landing former Wake Forest signal caller Sam Hartman via the transfer portal.
Let’s take a look at the rest of the field!
Georgia +300
Ohio State +600
Alabama +650
Michigan +750
USC +1100
Clemson +1600
Penn State +1700
LSU +1700
Tennessee +1700
Texas +2000
Florida State +2000
Oregon +2800
Notre Dame +2800
Washington +4000
Oklahoma +4500
TCU +4500
Utah +4500
North Carolina +7500
Texas A&M +7500
Ole Miss +7500
Auburn +9000
UCLA +9000
Kentucky +9000
Mississippi State +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Minnesota +10000
Iowa +15000
Oregon State +15000
UCF +15000
Kansas State +15000
Miami +15000
