Skip to main content
Georgia Repeats as National Champs in Record Setting Performance Over TCU
Georgia Repeats as National Champs in Record Setting Performance Over TCU

2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds

Georgia has won back-to-back national titles and is the early favorite to win the championship again next season, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama.

In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats
UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Following Georgia’s 65-7 historic blowout win over TCU as 13.5-point favorites on Monday night, oddsmakers quickly released the opening odds for college football championship futures for next season.

The back-to-back defending champion Bulldogs are heavily favored for a three-peat at +300 odds. Kirby Smart’s squad is followed by Ohio State (+600), Alabama (+650) and Michigan (+750) as the only other teams listed at single-digit opening odds. 

As we know, due to a plethora of players currently enrolled in the transfer portal, these odds will certainly be on the move as we get closer to August!

Let’s also not easily dismiss the rumors of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving Ann Arbor and returning to the NFL.

Some quick early looks should have bettors looking at several programs with experienced star quarterbacks. USC (+1100) will once again have the talents of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, while Bo Nix returning to Oregon (+2800) makes the Ducks attractive.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Arch Manning potentially starting under center for Texas will attract steam at +2000 odds, while Florida State returning quarterback Jordan Travis will have many Seminole fans grabbing the +15000 value.

Two moon-shot plays that jump out involve Penn State (+1700) thanks to highly-touted quarterback Drew Allar, as well as Notre Dame (+2800) after landing former Wake Forest signal caller Sam Hartman via the transfer portal.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the field!

2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds

Georgia +300
Ohio State +600
Alabama +650
Michigan +750
USC +1100
Clemson +1600
Penn State +1700
LSU +1700
Tennessee +1700
Texas +2000
Florida State +2000
Oregon +2800
Notre Dame +2800
Washington +4000
Oklahoma +4500
TCU +4500
Utah +4500
North Carolina +7500
Texas A&M +7500
Ole Miss +7500
Auburn +9000
UCLA +9000
Kentucky +9000
Mississippi State +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Minnesota +10000
Iowa +15000
Oregon State +15000
UCF +15000
Kansas State +15000
Florida State +15000
Miami +15000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

Latest News

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl LVII Odds Entering Playoffs

Nov 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) goes to the basket against the Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at United Center.

Bulls-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

NFL Week 18 Preview and National Championship Betting Primer

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

NFL Week 18 Player Props to Target

Dec 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) pulls in a first down catch while defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium.

Titans-Jaguars Week 18 Player Props to Target

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now