Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet

The 49ers are favored by more than a touchdown at home against the Seahawks for their wild-card game. The 49ers swept the regular-season games.

The second-seeded 49ers (13-4) host NFC West division rival and the seventh-seeded Seahawks (9-8) on Saturday afternoon in a wild-card matchup.

The Niners were favored and easily covered the spread in both regular-season games. Jimmy Garoppolo got the win in Week 2, while rookie Brock Purdy led San Francisco to a Week 15 victory. Both games went under the SI Sportsbook total.

Despite using three starting quarterbacks this season, the Niners don’t seem to be missing a beat. Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, has proven he is anything but by going undefeated since taking over the starting job in Week 13. San Francisco is now on a 10-game winning streak and will be looking to make it 11 on Saturday.

San Francisco’s offense logged the sixth-most points per game this year (26.5), while the defense is the top unit in the league, allowing only 16.3 points per game.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Shanahan’s team is a threat on every level, and the addition of versatile running Christian McCaffrey makes San Francisco tough to beat. Receiver/back Deebo Samuel and running back Eli Mitchell are both expected to be active, joining weapons in receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. The Niners averaged 138.8 rushing yards per game (eighth) and 356.5 total net yards per game (fifth), while their defense allowed the least total net yards per game (300.6).

Seattle exceeded expectations this season after trading Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason. Starting quarterback Geno Smith has proven to be one of the most consistent starters in the league, and his 4,282 passing yards were the eighth-highest in the league. Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards on the season, while rookie running back Kenneth Walker III eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards.

The Seahawks averaged 23.9 points per game (ninth) but the Niners allowed Smith only one passing touchdown across the two games. Walker was also n held in check, logging only 57 yards on the ground this season versus San Francisco.

Seattle’s defense struggled versus the run this year, allowing 150.2 rushing yards per game (30th). Its 25.6 points allowed per game this year ranked 25th.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Wild-Card Odds

Spread: SEA +9.5 (-110) | SF -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SEA (+375) | SF (-500)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 14, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 9-8

Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 7-10

49ers Straight-Up Record: 13-4

49ers Against The Spread Record: 11-6

Bet on Seahawks-49ers at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

San Francisco and Seattle have met six times in the last three seasons and Seattle has won four of the six matchups.

San Francisco is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite, while Seattle is 3-3 as the away underdog. The 49ers went 6-0 ATS in division games this season, while the Seahawks went just 2-4 ATS in divisional matchups.

San Francisco’s games have gone over nine times this year, while Seattle’s have gone over only eight times.

BET: Under 42.5 (-110)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.