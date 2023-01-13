NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice

Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson.

The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective betting lines. Both the Ravens (+9.5) and Dolphins (+13.5) are now significant road underdogs against the Bengals and Bills, respectively.

The two 1-seeds, Kansas City and Philadelphia, earned a first-round bye and will wait to see their next opponent prior to embarking on their journey to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

Can the 49ers and Vikings, who each won 13 games in the regular season, defend their home field and advance to the NFC divisional round?

Will the Bengals and Bills roll to dominant victories against backup quarterbacks with limited NFL experience and set up arguably the best postseason matchup?

Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys end Tom Brady’s attempt to lead the Buccaneers to their second big game appearance in the last three seasons?

Our team here at Sports Illustrated is here to provide their lock play, which underdog has the best chance to pull the upset and which proposition wager bettors should look to target.Let’s check out the predictions!

LOCK: Buccaneers +2.5

As a Cowboys fan, I’m just waiting for the bubble to burst and the team to implode in the postseason. Trust me, this is what happens every year. Coming off a gross game in Washington and with Dak Prescott throwing costly interceptions on a weekly basis, I will gladly take the Buccaneers plus the points as a home underdog. Remember that Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, is 7-0 vs. Dallas.

PROP: Dak Prescott Over 0.5 Interceptions (-188)

The juice is massive on this prop for a reason … betting on Dak to throw a pick has been free money. He’s thrown at least one interception in seven straight games, and he’s been under 0.5 interceptions in just two games. Prescott is simply making bad decisions and he’s making them on a weekly basis. This isn’t going to change because we’re in the postseason, either. I’d risk the juice and bet on a Dak pick.

LOCK: Tease: Bills -2 / Bengals ‘PK

I was able to ‘lock’ in this wager prior to the announcement that Tua Tagovailoa was unable to clear concussion protocol and word that Lamar Jackson (knee) would be unable to play. These prices are long gone, but this was shared on my Twitter page and was published on Sports Illustrated ahead of the line steam. Hammering two home teams with elite offenses against two road foes who will both be missing their star quarterbacks. Both of these Super Bowl contenders are as close to a ‘lock’ at these prices as you could hope to find in the NFL playoffs.

UPSET: Giants (+130)

These two teams faced off in Week 16,with Minnesota escaping with a 27-24 victory thanks to a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph. Despite coming up on the losing end, Daniel Jones and the Giants covered as 4.5-point road underdogs. Big Blue was one of the best road teams in the NFL, posting an outstanding 6-1 against the spread (ATS) mark away from MetLife Stadium. Although the Vikings were an impressive 8-1 in the regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium, they burned bettors only covering the number in four of those nine contest. We will grab the points in this game, but do not sleep on the Giants moving on to face 1-seed Philadelphia in the divisional round.