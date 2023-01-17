Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds: Divisional Round Update

Wild-card weekend has wrapped up, and it was a fun one! Two underdogs pulled off the upset. First, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in dramatic fashion, erased a 27-point lead from the Chargers on Saturday, and then the New York Giants topped the Vikings by seven points after entering the contest as three-point road dogs. Only two favorites covered the spread, the 49ers and the Cowboys, who both won by double-digit margins. Those two teams will meet up in the divisional round on Sunday night. Dak Prescott is the oldest QB of the remaining teams, at the seasoned age of only 29.

Get your popcorn ready. And get your futures bets ready, too. Did you see enough this weekend to pull a ticket for a long shot? Here's where the market stands at SI Sportsbook.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

• Kansas City Chiefs +275

• Buffalo Bills +300

• San Francisco 49ers +400

• Philadelphia Eagles +500

• Cincinnati Bengals +750

• Dallas Cowboys +800

• New York Giants +2000

• Jacksonville Jaguars +2500



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remain atop the list at +275. They will be fresh and rested coming off a bye. Their No. 1 ranked offense surely has what it takes to overpower the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will their defense let them down? Kansas City's offense is ranked first, but their defense allowed the most passing TDs this year (33). The Chiefs are favored by 8.5 for the divisional round, the largest margin at SI Sportsbook.



If you like an underdog, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lost a game since Week 13. At 25 to one odds, you don’t have a lot to lose if you pull a ticket for the Jaguars (+2500).

The Buffalo Bills are next up (+300). The Bills were my early pick for Super Bowl champs, but they only squeaked by Miami and a third-string QB last weekend 34-31 after entering the contest favored by 13.5. Will Josh Allen stop turning the ball over? I expect fireworks vs. the Bengals (+750) this weekend. Cincinnati has a Top 7 offense and Top 6 defense, and we will see the game we missed in Week 17. Burrow hasn't lost a game since Week 8, but Cincinnati also failed the cover the spread vs. a backup QB last Sunday. Cincinnati could be without LT Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow could have trouble staying upright, but it's also hard to bet against the reigning AFC champs at +750, who are looking for a back-to-back trip to the Super Bowl.



The San Francisco 49ers proved they don't need a star QB; they need Mr. Irrelevant. Brock Purdy looked every bit as calm and collected as a veteran as the Niners coasted to a 41-23 rout of the Seahawks in the second half of Saturday's matchup. With the No. 1 ranked defense and a top-six offense. It's hard to bet against Kyle Shanahan and his stacked San Francisco team (+400).

The Eagles (+500) will be coming off a bye and draw the matchup with the red-hot New York Giants (+2000), who came within six points of the Eagles in Week 18 with a third-string QB and no starters. The Eagles' success relies completely on Jalen Hurts's health, so bet accordingly.



The Dallas Cowboys (+800), after looking like a JV squad in Week 18, sent the GOAT packing last weekend. Tom Brady mustered only 13 points vs. a menacing Dallas defense, and Dak Prescott was on another level. Can they keep it up? First, they must get past the San Francisco 49ers—and find a kicker.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.