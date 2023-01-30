Skip to main content
Chiefs Punch Ticket To Super Bowl LVII
The two No. 1 seeds will face off for the NFL title.

The matchup for Super Bowl LVII will feature the top seeds in the playoffs with Philadelphia taking on Kansas City after both clubs emerged victorious on Championship Sunday. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have installed the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites in the quest to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona.

In the first game of Championship weekend, the Eagles punched their ticket to Arizona after crushing San Francisco, 31-7, in the NFC title showdown. In the second game of the day, the Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, on a game-winning field goal with just three seconds left in the AFC title tilt as 1.5-point home favorites.

SUPER BOWL LVII OPENING ODDS

No. 1 Philadelphia (16-3 SU, 10-9 ATS) vs. No. 1 Kansas City (16-3 SU, 6-12-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Philadelphia (-140) | Kansas City (+120)
Spread: PHI -2.5 (-110) | KC +2.5 (-110)
Total: 49.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)
Game Info: Feb. 12, 2023 6:30 pm ET | FOX

Eagles Rout 49ers in NFC Championship

Philadelphia took complete advantage of a 49ers squad that was forced to employ fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson after rookie Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter. Midway through the third quarter, Purdy was forced back into action after Johnson suffered a concussion. The former Iowa State standout only attempted one pass after returning, with running back Christian McCaffrey closing out the game under center.

The Eagles won this game in the trenches, sacking San Francisco quarterbacks three times while causing three fumbles. The 'Birds’ offensive line controlled the game with a dominant ground attack, rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts, who is now 18-1 in his last 19 starts, set the NFL single-season rushing touchdown record by a quarterback notching his 15th (regular season and playoffs) score on the ground. Cam Newton previously held the mark with 14 set back in 2011.

Hurts’s leadership and production resulted in the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance. The Eagles last trip to the sport’s biggest stage took place back in 2018, when they upset the Patriots, 41-33, as 4.5-point underdogs in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl History

SUPER BOWL                 DATE                               SCORE
XV                                 Jan. 25, 1981        Raiders 27, Eagles 10
XXXIX                           Feb. 6, 2005         Patriots 24, Eagles 21
LII                                 Feb. 18, 2018        Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Mahomes Heads To Third Super Bowl Appearance In Thrilling Fashion

In the AFC Championship game, Kansas City put all the “Burrowhead Stadium” trash talk to bed, beating Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 23-20, as 1.5-point home favorites. Kansas City, the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive conference championship games, are headed to their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

Burrow, who was 3-0 SU and ATS in his career against Mahomes, suffered his first loss in the head-to-head matchup of star signal-callers after being harassed by the Kansas City defense all game long. The Chiefs sacked Burrow five times while intercepting him twice. Burrow, who had previously accounted for nine total touchdowns in the three matchups with the Chiefs, was held to just one touchdown pass on Sunday.

Leading up to kickoff, the story lines all centered around Burrow’s dominance over the Chiefs as well as the health of Mahomes’s injured ankle. For the second straight week, the NFL’s best quarterback showed tremendous heart and perseverance playing through pain, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. With a Super Bowl berth on the line, Mahomes led a game-winning drive that culminated with a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl History

SUPER BOWL                    DATE                    SCORE
I                               Jan, 15, 1967        Packers 35, Chiefs 10
IV                            Jan, 11, 1970        Chiefs 23, Vikings 10
LIV                          Feb. 2, 2020        Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
LV                            Feb. 7, 2021         Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Be sure to follow all the amazing betting and DFS coverage here at SI Betting as we head towards Super Bowl LVII in two weeks! 

AP23023035626008

