2024 3M Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for TPC Twin Cities
The four 2024 majors are in the books but there's still plenty of golf left to play this season. Before we're treated to Olympic golf next week, the PGA Tour heads to Minnesota for this week's 3M Open.
This week's field isn't the strongest one we've seen all season, but it does feature some recognizable names like Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, and last week's runner-up, Billy Horschel.
Let's take a look at the top odds to win this week and then I'll break down my three favorite outright bets.
3M Open odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Tony Finau +1000
- Sam Burns +1800
- Akshay Bhatia +2200
- Sahith Theegala +2200
- Luke Clanton +2500
- Billy Horschel +3000
- J.T. Poston +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Tom Hoge +3300
- Cam Davis +3500
- Keegan Bradley +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Erik Van Rooyen+4000
- Nick Dunlap +4000
- Adam Hadwin +4500
3M Open how to watch
- Thursday: 2:30–5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2:30–5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: Noon–2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.–5 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: Noon–2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.–5 p.m. (CBS)
3M Open purse
- Date: Thursday, July 25–Sunday, July 28
- Purse: $8.3 million ($1.5 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Lee Hodges
3M Open notable golfers
Tony Finau: Tony Finau had a rough outing at the British Open, missing the cut and failing to make the weekend. It was a surprising outcome based on how well he played leading up to that point, finishing inside the top 10 in three straight events. He now returns to an event he won back in 2022. It'll be interesting if he can return to form at TPC Twin Cities.
Billy Horschel: Billy Horschel was the 54-hole leader at the Open, but was unable to close it out. Still, a T2 finish was an extremely impressive outcome for the American and now we'll see if he can carry that momentum to the 3M Open.
3M Open best bets
Akshay Bhatia +2200
Statistically speaking, Akshay Bhatia is the second-best golfer in the field this week, ranking 10th in total strokes gained this season. Only Tony Finau ranks higher at eighth. Would you rather bet on the best statistical golfer at 10-1 or the second-best at 22-1? I'll take my shot on the latter.
Before missing the cut at the Open, Bhatia was posting some fantastic finishes. His four starts before that resulted in finishes of T22, T16, T5, and T2. His ball striking alone should help him separate himself in an underwhelming field.
His lack of experience at TPC Twin Cities may hurt him, but I still like his odds at 22-1.
Sam Stevens +5500
Sam Stevens finished T10 at this event last year, and now we're getting him at a nice price coming off a few solid finishes. He finished T14 at the Canadian Open and T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
We have seen some golfers who can bomb it off the tee win here before including Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, and Cameron Champ. If that trend continues this week, Stevens is going to be in the mix. He ranks 32nd on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 307.1 yards per drive.
He checks a lot of boxes this week and is absolutely worth a bet at 55-1.
Neal Shipley +8000
We're in the age of young golfers winning almost immediately when turning professional, or in Nick Dunlap's case before they turn professional, and Neal Shipley may be the next to follow that trend. He burst on to the scene when he finished as the low amateur at the Masters and has played fantastic golf since then.
He finished T26 at the U.S. Open, T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and a T6 at the ISCO Championship.
He has the distance off the tee and the approach play to compete here this week, especially in a relatively weak field. I love him as a dark horse bet this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
